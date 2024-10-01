Lab Members

Lila González-Hódar, Ph.D. Post-Doctoral Fellow Dr. González-Hódar received her Ph.D. in Medical Sciences in 2020 from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica in Chile. She started her career studying the role of lysosomal proteins in the gallstone formation. In her Ph.D. thesis, she worked on lipid metabolism in a murine model of lipodystrophy. She joined the Liver and Energy Metabolism Section in September 2020 and is working on elucidating the mechanisms by which some genetic variants protect against NAFLD damage.

Allison Wing, Ph.D. Post-Doctoral Fellow Dr. Wing received her PhD from Yale University in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology in 2021. As an undergraduate, she optimized an in vitro model of the blood-brain barrier at the University of Delaware. For her dissertation, she studied the effects of dietary fats on adipocyte precursor proliferation and differentiation. She joined the Liver and Energy Metabolism Section in 2021 where she is investigating the role of genetic diversity in the liver on peripheral insulin sensitivity.

Haressh Sajiir, Ph.D. Post-Doctoral Fellow Dr. Sajiir received his PhD in Immunology from the University of Queensland in 2024. As an undergraduate, he studied G-protein-coupled receptor signaling in macrophages during Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection. During his PhD, he investigated the endogenous and exogenous role of a cytokine in MASLD. He joined the Liver and Energy Metabolism Section in September 2024, where he investigates the liver's response to a meal and the mechanisms driving MASLD to MASH conversion.

Reem Araji, B.S. Post-baccalaureate IRTA Ms. Araji received her Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology and Immunology from McGill University in 2024. During her undergraduate studies, she worked on the annotation of bacteriophage genomes with antimicrobial potential against human pathogens. She was previously a summer intern at the Liver Diseases Branch where she investigated the role of the Hepatitis B e antigen in ER Stress. She is currently studying the role of HSD17B13 in liver diseases.