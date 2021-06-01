Gastroenterology Fellowship Photo Gallery

Fellows in the University of Maryland/NIH Clinical Scholars Gastroenterology Fellowship Program have the opportunity to participate in various research projects and present at national meetings. Some of these events are highlighted below.

All of our 2nd and 3rd year GI fellows had clinical research abstracts accepted for poster or oral presentation at Digestive Diseases Week 2019 in San Diego, CA this year.

Dr. Sonia Taneja presenting her work on the utility of CT imaging as a screening modality in patients with familial small intestinal neuroendocrine tumors (SI-NET) in an oral presentation at Digestive Diseases Week 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Ben Da presenting his work on a novel noninvasive fibrosis scoring system in chronic hepatitis D infection in an oral presentation at Digestive Diseases Week 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Natasha Kamal presenting her work on predictors of gastrointestinal disease in chronic granulomatous disease at Digestive Diseases Week 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Samuel Schueler presenting his work on the utility of gastric acid assessment and endoscopy in patients with multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 (MEN1) and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome (ZES) at Digestive Diseases Week 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Sonia Taneja presenting her work on the adenoma detection rates in patients between 45-49 years of age in an oral presentation at Digestive Diseases Week 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Bryan Curtin presenting his work comparing different techniques of endoscopic screening in hereditary gastric cancer syndrome patients as a part of his Duke Master’s Thesis at Digestive Diseases Week 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Our fellowship program was selected by the American College of Gastroenterology for the Edgar Achkar Visiting Professorship Program in 2018. Our fellows had the opportunity to spend the day with Dr. Cory Seigel, a renowned expert in inflammatory bowel disease, from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Dr. Ben Da presenting his work on a novel scoring system to predict mortality risk in non-cirrhotic portal hypertension, which was selected as a Presidential Poster of Distinction at The Liver Meeting in San Francisco, CA in 2018.

Dr. Natasha Kamal presenting her work on Asparaginase-induced hepatotoxicity at The Liver Meeting in San Francisco, CA in 2018.

Dr. Ben Da presenting his work on the adequacy of flexible sigmoidoscopy for the evaluation of hematochezia in patients under 40 years of age at Digestive Diseases Week 2018 in Washington, DC.