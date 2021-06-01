Current & Recent Gastroenterology Fellows
Learn more about current and recent University of Maryland/NIH Clinical Scholars Gastroenterology Fellowship Program fellows below. You can also view a list of recent Gastroenterology Fellow Publications to learn more about research project findings.
Current Fellows
Residency: Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ
Medical Degree: Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
Year in Program: 3rd Year
Research Projects: My primary research interests are in inflammatory bowel disease, for example the unique inflammatory bowel disease seen in patients with chronic granulomatous disease. I am currently working on projects in this patient cohort including studying their small bowel disease, characterizing radiographic findings and their correlation with endoscopy and histopathology, and assessing their response to biologic medications. Additional research projects of mine include studying patients with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, Job’s syndrome, haploinsufficiency of A20, and analyzing gastroenterology Twitter trends.
Residency: North Shore University/ LIJ Medical Center (Northwell) Internal Medicine Residency Program, Long Island, NY
Medical Degree: The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC
Year in Program: 3rd Year
Research Projects: I have a specific interest in GI oncology and therapeutic endoscopy. My research interests span multiple areas of gastroenterology including the evaluation of neoplasms and premalignant lesions of the upper GI tract, pancreaticobiliary malignancies and endoscopic quality improvement. Currently, I am an associate investigator on a prospective trial evaluating a novel endoscopic surveillance method among patients with the CDH1 mutation who are predisposed to diffuse hereditary gastric cancer and a phase II trial evaluating the utility of confocal laser endomicroscopy in detecting early gastric cancer. I am also actively involved in research further understanding the pathogenesis of gastric intestinal metaplasia. I have also been involved in studying advanced imaging modalities including the role of 18FDOPA PET CT for detection of small bowel carcinoid disease and evaluating clinicopathologic factors predictive of disease recurrence among patients who have undergone small bowel resection for small intestinal neuroendocrine tumors. Finally, I am utilizing a large epidemiologic and multi-institutional database to determine factors associated with better tolerance to endoscopy under moderate sedation, colonoscopy outcomes among obese patients with current practice trends, and factors predictive of longer ERCP duration.
Residency: Stony Brook University School of Medicine
Medical Degree: Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Year in Program: 2nd Year
Research Projects: My research interests include colorectal cancer screening and epidemiology in underserved populations, optimizing adherence in patients with gastrointestinal disease, and therapeutic options for viral hepatitis. I am additionally interested in the clinical presentation, natural history, and outcomes of familial midgut carcinoid tumors, with a focus on liver related morbidity and mortality in this population. My other research projects involve outcomes in alcoholic hepatitis and drug-induced liver injury.
Residency: University of Southern California, Los Angeles
Medical Degree: Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA
Year in Program: 2nd Year
Research Projects: My current research projects include understanding the diagnosis, natural history, and management of MEN type I and Zollinger Ellison Syndrome. I have done projects in PBC and portal hypertension during residency and am interested in alcoholic liver disease, viral hepatitis, drug induced liver injury and immune deficiency and liver diseases.
Recent Fellows
Current Position: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY.
Current Position: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Advanced Fellowship – University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.
Current Position: Neurogastroenterology and Motility Advanced Fellowship – Augusta University Digestive Health Center, Augusta, GA.
Current Positions: Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
Assistant Professor of Medicine - Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Capital Digestive Care, Rockville, MD
Post Fellowship Training: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship - Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ
Current Position: Senior Associate Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ
Assistant Professor of Medicine - Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Orange County, Anaheim, CA
Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, Department of Gastroenterology, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Panorama City, CA
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Ohio Valley Medical Center, Wheeling, WV
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Anne Arundel, MD
Post Fellowship Training: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Advanced Fellowship - University of California, San Diego Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center
Current Position: Saddleback Medical Group, Laguna Hills, CA
Current Position: Acting Clinical Director, National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health
Current Position: Assistant Professor – Clinical Department of Medicine, Division of Digestive Diseases, The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS
Current Position: Assistant Professor – Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, Department of Gastroenterology, Scott & White Healthcare, Killeen, TX
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Decatur, AL
Current Position: Staff Physician, Philadelphia VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA
Current Position: Transplant Hepatologist, Baylor All Saints Medical Center, Fort Worth, TX
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Columbia, MD
Current Positions: Chief, Gastroenterology Section, VA Maryland Health Care System, Department of Veterans Affairs
Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Pensacola, FL
Current Positions: Chief, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Section. Washington DC VA Medical Center. Associate Professor of Medicine, George Washington University.
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Los Angeles, CA