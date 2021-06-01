Current & Recent Gastroenterology Fellows

Monica Passi, M.D.

Clinical Fellow

Residency: North Shore University/ LIJ Medical Center (Northwell) Internal Medicine Residency Program, Long Island, NY

Medical Degree: The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC

Year in Program: 3rd Year

Research Projects: I have a specific interest in GI oncology and therapeutic endoscopy. My research interests span multiple areas of gastroenterology including the evaluation of neoplasms and premalignant lesions of the upper GI tract, pancreaticobiliary malignancies and endoscopic quality improvement. Currently, I am an associate investigator on a prospective trial evaluating a novel endoscopic surveillance method among patients with the CDH1 mutation who are predisposed to diffuse hereditary gastric cancer and a phase II trial evaluating the utility of confocal laser endomicroscopy in detecting early gastric cancer. I am also actively involved in research further understanding the pathogenesis of gastric intestinal metaplasia. I have also been involved in studying advanced imaging modalities including the role of 18FDOPA PET CT for detection of small bowel carcinoid disease and evaluating clinicopathologic factors predictive of disease recurrence among patients who have undergone small bowel resection for small intestinal neuroendocrine tumors. Finally, I am utilizing a large epidemiologic and multi-institutional database to determine factors associated with better tolerance to endoscopy under moderate sedation, colonoscopy outcomes among obese patients with current practice trends, and factors predictive of longer ERCP duration.