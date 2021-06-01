U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Training & Employment
  5. Medical Student & M.D.
  6. Gastroenterology Fellowship Program
  7. Current and Recent Gastroenterology Fellows

Current & Recent Gastroenterology Fellows

Learn more about current and recent University of Maryland/NIH Clinical Scholars Gastroenterology Fellowship Program fellows below. You can also view a list of recent Gastroenterology Fellow Publications to learn more about research project findings.

Current Fellows

photo of Sumona Bhattacharya
Sumona Bhattacharya, M.D.
Clinical Fellow
Email

Residency: Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ

Medical Degree: Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA

Year in Program: 3rd Year

Research Projects: My primary research interests are in inflammatory bowel disease, for example the unique inflammatory bowel disease seen in patients with chronic granulomatous disease. I am currently working on projects in this patient cohort including studying their small bowel disease, characterizing radiographic findings and their correlation with endoscopy and histopathology, and assessing their response to biologic medications. Additional research projects of mine include studying patients with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, Job’s syndrome, haploinsufficiency of A20, and analyzing gastroenterology Twitter trends.

Photo of Monica Passi
Monica Passi, M.D.
Clinical Fellow
Email

Residency: North Shore University/ LIJ Medical Center (Northwell) Internal Medicine Residency Program, Long Island, NY

Medical Degree: The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC

Year in Program: 3rd Year

Research Projects: I have a specific interest in GI oncology and therapeutic endoscopy. My research interests span multiple areas of gastroenterology including the evaluation of neoplasms and premalignant lesions of the upper GI tract, pancreaticobiliary malignancies and endoscopic quality improvement. Currently, I am an associate investigator on a prospective trial evaluating a novel endoscopic surveillance method among patients with the CDH1 mutation who are predisposed to diffuse hereditary gastric cancer and a phase II trial evaluating the utility of confocal laser endomicroscopy in detecting early gastric cancer. I am also actively involved in research further understanding the pathogenesis of gastric intestinal metaplasia. I have also been involved in studying advanced imaging modalities including the role of 18FDOPA PET CT for detection of small bowel carcinoid disease and evaluating clinicopathologic factors predictive of disease recurrence among patients who have undergone small bowel resection for small intestinal neuroendocrine tumors. Finally, I am utilizing a large epidemiologic and multi-institutional database to determine factors associated with better tolerance to endoscopy under moderate sedation, colonoscopy outcomes among obese patients with current practice trends, and factors predictive of longer ERCP duration.

Bilal Asif Profile Image
Bilal Asif, M.D.
Clinical Fellow
Email

Residency: Stony Brook University School of Medicine

Medical Degree: Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Year in Program: 2nd Year

Research Projects: My research interests include colorectal cancer screening and epidemiology in underserved populations, optimizing adherence in patients with gastrointestinal disease, and therapeutic options for viral hepatitis. I am additionally interested in the clinical presentation, natural history, and outcomes of familial midgut carcinoid tumors, with a focus on liver related morbidity and mortality in this population. My other research projects involve outcomes in alcoholic hepatitis and drug-induced liver injury.

Alex Yang Profile Image
Alexander Yang, M.D.
Clinical Fellow
Email

Residency: University of Southern California, Los Angeles

Medical Degree: Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Year in Program: 2nd Year

Research Projects: My current research projects include understanding the diagnosis, natural history, and management of MEN type I and Zollinger Ellison Syndrome. I have done projects in PBC and portal hypertension during residency and am interested in alcoholic liver disease, viral hepatitis, drug induced liver injury and immune deficiency and liver diseases.

Recent Fellows

Ben Da, M.D.
Clinical Fellow
Email

Current Position: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY.

Natasha Kamal, M.D.
Clinical Fellow
Email

Current Position: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Advanced Fellowship – University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.

Bryan Curtin, M.D., M.H.Sc.
Clinical Fellow
Email

Current Position: Neurogastroenterology and Motility Advanced Fellowship – Augusta University Digestive Health Center, Augusta, GA.

Hawwa Alao, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Positions: Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, Cleveland, OH

Assistant Professor of Medicine - Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine

Anna Strongin, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Capital Digestive Care, Rockville, MD

David M. H. Chascsa, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship - Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ

Current Position: Senior Associate Consultant, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ

Assistant Professor of Medicine - Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science

Derek M. Tang, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Orange County, Anaheim, CA

Nancy Ho, M.D
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, Department of Gastroenterology, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR

Jim Y. Chou, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Kaiser Foundation Hospital, Panorama City, CA

Mark T. Voellinger, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Ohio Valley Medical Center, Wheeling, WV

Thomas Simcox, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Anne Arundel, MD

Preet Bagi, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Advanced Fellowship - University of California, San Diego Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center

Current Position: Saddleback Medical Group, Laguna Hills, CA

Christopher Koh, M.D. M.H.Sc.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Acting Clinical Director, National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health

Sajneet Khangura, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Assistant Professor – Clinical Department of Medicine, Division of Digestive Diseases, The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS

Apurva Trivedi, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Assistant Professor – Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, Department of Gastroenterology, Scott & White Healthcare, Killeen, TX

Manish Arora, M.B.B.S.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Decatur, AL

Douglas Weinstein, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Staff Physician, Philadelphia VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA

Apurva Modi, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Transplant Hepatologist, Baylor All Saints Medical Center, Fort Worth, TX

Grishma Joy, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Columbia, MD

Erik von Rosenvinge, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Positions: Chief, Gastroenterology Section, VA Maryland Health Care System, Department of Veterans Affairs

Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Lakshmi Gopal, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Pensacola, FL

Michael D. Yao, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Positions: Chief, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Section. Washington DC VA Medical Center. Associate Professor of Medicine, George Washington University.

Alireza Tabesh, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Los Angeles, CA