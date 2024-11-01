Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research
The most recent funding announcement: PA-23-189
Applications must be submitted via Grants.gov or eRA Commons per NOT-OD-18-111.
Research Plan
Provide a description of the proposed research experience, not to exceed six pages, that includes the following components:
- Summary or Abstract and Specific Aims of the funded parent grant or project (not included in the six-page limit);
- Research and Career Development Plan and Timeline proposed for the candidate;
- Training Description: A Description of how the research and career development experiences will expand and foster the research capabilities of the candidate, and how the proposed experiences relate to the specific research goals and objectives of the parent grant;
- Mentoring Experience: Evidence of adequate mentoring experience and success of the mentor(s)/PD(s)/PI(s) and evidence that the candidate will receive research career mentoring.
Biosketch
Submit a NIH Biosketch for the candidate, the PD/PI, and all Senior/Key Personnel in compliance with the Notice to the Guide NOT-OD-15-032 . Please note that biosketches not in compliance with the new policy will not be accepted and the application will be withdrawn. Additionally all candidates must provide their ORCID iD (Open Researcher and Contributor Identifiers) to allow for greater longer-term tracking of applicants (Additional information about the ORCID iD can be found at NIH NOT-OD-19-109.) The ORCID iD should be placed in the Contributions in Science section.
Human Subjects Section (if applicable)
If your research will include Human Research Subjects:
- Please visit Human Subject Research for the most up to date information.
- State whether or not you intend to charter a Data and Safety Monitoring Plan. Visit Policies & Regulation - Human Subjects for more information.
- Submit a copy of your IRB approval letter, with clearly legible approval and expiration dates
- If your research proposal is currently pending IRB review, submit a letter documenting that the IRB review is pending
- Note that any award for a Research Supplement will require documentation of IRB approval prior to the activation of any award
- For any person identified as Senior/Key Personnel, submit documentation for Human Subjects Education Requirements programs that have been completed
Vertebrate Animals Section (if applicable)
If your proposed research will involve live vertebrate animals:
- Submit a “Vertebrate Animals Section” in support of your application
- See the Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare at the NIH website
- As a guide for the preparation of this section, use the Grant Application VAS Worksheet (PDF, 153 KB) .
- If appropriate, you may submit your “Vertebrate Animals Section” from your parent award, provided that the animal studies to be conducted by the candidate are encompassed by the original research plan
- Submit a copy of your Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) approval letter, with clearly legible approval and expiration dates and Animal Welfare Assurance number
- If your research proposal is currently pending IACUC review, submit a letter documenting that the IACUC review is pending
- Note that any award for a Research Supplement will require documentation of IACUC approval prior to the activation of any award
Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs)
If the proposed project involves hESCs, then the application must identify an hESC line from the NIH Human Embryonic Stem Cell Registry.
Responsible Conduct of Research
NIDDK recognizes that instruction in the responsible conduct of research occurs formally and informally in educational settings and that informal instruction occurs throughout the research training experience.
- Provide a formal training plan for your candidate during the requested timeframe of support
- Use "Update on the Requirement for Instruction in the Responsible Conduct of Research", NOT-OD-10-019 , to help in prepare this section
- The Responsible Conduct of Research may be up to three pages in length, and is not included in the six page limit for the description of the abstract, research plan and career development, and how the proposed research plan will benefit the candidate
Additional Personal Statement
A separate signed personal statement of the candidate’s career and research goals is required. This is not the same as the “Personal Statement” reported on Section A. of the NIH Biosketch form. However, as described in NOT-OD-11-045 the content of the personal statement should:
“Briefly describe why your experience and qualifications make you particularly well-suited for your role (e.g., PD/PI, mentor) in the project that is the subject of the application. Within this section you may, if you choose, briefly describe factors such as family care responsibilities, illness, disability, and active duty military service that may have affected your scientific advancement or productivity.”
Additionally, please include some comments on your long-term career goals, and how a Research Supplement will allow you to reach those goals. Notably, this is written and signed by the candidate, not the Principal Investigator of the parent award.
Transcripts
Official transcripts for candidates in high school, undergraduate, post-Baccalaureate or post-Master’s degree, and graduate research assistants must be submitted with the application in order for the application to proceed to the review process. For post-Master’s degree candidates and graduate research assistants, we require both undergraduate and graduate school transcripts.
Letter of Applicant Eligibility
A signed statement from the PD(s)/PI(s) and an institutional official clearly establishing the eligibility of the candidate for support under this program. The statement must include:
- Clearly establishes the basis (e.g., race, ethnicity, disability, or disadvantaged status) for the candidate's eligibility as an individual from an underrepresented background
- Clearly presented information on the candidate’s citizenship
- For candidates who are US Permanent Residents, before an award may be activated, a notarized photocopy of a candidate’s US Permanent Residency must be received by the NIDDK
- A description of how the appointment of this specific candidate will address the issue of diversity within the national scientific workforce, or within the workforce or the relevant population at the grantee institution (see Section I: Recruitment and Retention to Enhance Diversity)
- Describe any current or previous Public Health Service research grant support that the candidate has received
The strength of this statement will be considered by the NIDDK administrative review committee along will all the other materials provided.
ERA Commons Registration
Candidates for this supplement support must have an eRA Commons account and the candidate's Commons Username must be entered in the Credential field and on her/his NIH Biosketch.
Budget
Submit the completed "Detailed Budget for Initial Budget Period," "Budget for Entire Proposed Project Period" and "Checklist" paged from PHS398. Please include the “Institutional Base Salary” on the budget pages so that our Grants Management Staff can evaluate the appropriateness of the stipend requested, as well as a "Justification" for the salary/stipend, travel and supplies, and tuition requested. Section IV, “Application and Submission Information”, heading 5, “Funding Restrictions”, outlines the allowable funding support based upon the career level of the candidate.
Deadlines
Funding decisions will be made three times per year in January, April, and June.
Review
Applications are reviewed at the end of each review month (from October through June). No applications will be reviewed in July, August, September, or December.
- Applications must be received before 5:00 PM local time on the 1st business day of the month for the application to be reviewed in the same month.
- Applications received after the 1st business day of the month will be reviewed at the next scheduled monthly meeting.
- For applications submitted between June 2 through November 1 the earliest start date would be 01 February.
- For applications submitted between November 2 through March 1 the earliest start date would be 01 May.
- For applications submitted between March 2 through June 1 the earliest start date would be 01 August.
Notifications will be sent out by the Project Officer for the parent award following the approval of the funding pay plan. Administrative Notes and priority scores from the review meeting will not be made available to the PD/PIs, and your Project Officer for your parent award will provide any feedback regarding your application after a recommendation from the Committee has been made.
FAQs
NIDDK allows for a maximum of 24 months of funding support. Therefore, at the time of a supplemental award (not application), the parent grant must have support remaining for a reasonable period (usually two years or more).
No, NIDDK does not allow new Diversity Supplement funding during the no cost extension period.
Yes. A Diversity Supplement may extend the final budget/project period without additional funds during a no cost extension of the parent grant. Please check with Grants Management for additional information.
Usually, a parent grant may be used to support only one candidate at a time with the Supplemental Funding award. Exceptions to this include the recruitment of high school or undergraduate candidates. For candidates above undergraduate career stages, only one applicant may be supported by the same parent award at any time.
No. Supplemental Funding is not intended to provide an alternative or additional means of supporting a candidate who is already receiving Public Health Service support. Thus, a candidate may not be transferred from a current PHS award to the Supplemental Funding award, nor may a candidate receive any concurrent support from any other PHS award.
NIDDK budgets allowable for high school and undergraduate candidates should be consistent with institutional salary policies. Salary rates that exceed $12 per hour must be justified and no fringe benefits are allowed at this level. Up to $200 per month and a maximum of $1200 per year maybe requested for allowable research supplies and travel.
The current NIDDK budgets allowable for Baccalaureate and Master's degree allow for total requested salary and fringe combined to be equal up to Year 0 Post-Doctoral career level as listed for FY2023 in the Individual National Research Service Awards, as specified in NOT-OD-23-076, or in the most recent update to this notice. Up to $3,000 per year may be requested for research supplies and travel. Each budget item/research supplies request requires detailed justification.
The current NIDDK budgets allowable Graduate Research Assistants allow for total requested salary, fringe and tuition combined to be equal up to Year 0 Post-Doctoral career level as listed for FY2023 in the Individual National Research Service Awards, as specified in NOT-OD-23-076 or in the most recent update to this notice. Tuition for a predoctoral trainee may be 60% of the actual tuition level at the applicant institution, up to $16,000 per year. If the trainee or fellow is enrolled in a program that supports formally combined, dual-degree training (e.g., MD/PhD, DO/PhD, DDS/PhD, AuD/PhD, DVM/PhD), the amount provided per trainee or fellow will be 60% of the actual tuition level, up to $21,000 per year. Up to $4,000 per year may be requested for research supplies and travel. Each budget item/research supplies request requires detailed justification.
The budget level for all Post-Doctoral candidates must be consistent with the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) stipends as found in NOT-OD-23-076 or in the most recent update to this notice. Up to $6,000 per year may be requested for research supplies, peer-reviewed publication costs and travel. Each budget item/research supplies request requires detailed justification.
Starting in FY2024, the total allowable direct cost for all Early Investigators must be consistent with applicant institutional salary policies but cannot exceed $85,00 total for both salary and fringe benefits based off 100% effort over 12 calendar months. Up to $10,000 per year may be requested for research supplies, peer-reviewed publication costs and travel. Each budget item/research supplies request requires detailed justification.
For effort less than 100%, the NIDDK allowances will be prorated for the number of person months (i.e., effort) less than 100%. If you cannot dedicate a minimum of 75% effort as a Post-doctoral or Early Investigator candidate, you will not be eligible for the award.
Supplemental Funding allows domestic travel, publication costs, and supplies as specified in the Program Announcement. These funds are prohibited from being used to purchase equipment (NIDDK defines this as durable items with an expected life of longer than one year, including computers and software). Tuition support is allowable only for Graduate Research Assistants.
Program Contact
Grants Management Contacts
Natasha Loveless
Elizabeth Gutierrez