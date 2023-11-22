Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) Career Development Program

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-22-006

Program Description

This program supports institutional career development programs in urological research that will assist individuals with doctorate degrees (either clinical or professional) with an interest in benign urological disease or urological research to develop the skills necessary to initiate and sustain an independent research career in urological research. Research areas supported by this initiative must be related to the mission of the NIDDK.

Individuals supported by the KURe programs (scholars) may have any professional or research doctorate degree, as long as they are committed to research with non-malignant urologic conditions. Supported scholars are directed in their research and in their professional development by experienced mentors. Prospective scholars should reach out to the named Program Director at the site where you desire to pursue an appointment.

Active Sites