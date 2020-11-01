K Awards: Career Development

Most recent NIDDK funding announcements: K awards

The K awards at NIDDK

The NIDDK limits the combination of support from a K12 or KL2 award and any subsequent individual K award to no more than 6 years. A limited competition small grant program is available to NIDDK K01, K08, and K23 awardees to provide additional, independent support.

The NIDDK supports several types of K awards:

Only US citizens or permanent residents are eligible for the K01, K08, K23, and K25; the K99/R00 is open to citizens or non-citizens.

If you are a clinician and are doing basic research, you are eligible for a K08.

and are doing basic research, you are eligible for a K08. If you are a clinician and you interact directly with patients for your research (not just to fulfill your commitment to your department), you are eligible for the K23 award.

If you are a Ph.D. or a non-board eligible M.D., you may be eligible for a K01.

for a K01. If you are a non-biomedically trained Ph.D. (mathematics, organic chemistry, etc.) moving into biomedical research, you may be eligible for a K25.

eligible for a K25. The NIDDK does not support the K02 award for more senior scientists.

The NIDDK does not support the K24 award for midcareer scientists.

The Pathway to Independence award (K99/R00) is a two-phased approach to shortening the post-doctoral period for outstanding fellows.

Our overview (below) of all the K awards offered by the NIDDK gives you the conditions of each award in abbreviated form. Read the entire funding opportunity announcement for full details.

*urologic surgeons may request less than a 9 calendar month (75%) commitment. Mechanism Eligibility and Conditions Length Mentor Needed P.I. Salary Mentored Research Scientist Development Award (K01) Mentored Research Scientist Development Award (K01) Ph.D., or comparable nonclinical degree, usually within 7 years of having received degree, minimum of 9 calendar months (75%) effort 3-5 years, not renewable Yes Up to $90,000, plus fringe benefits Mentored Clinical Scientist Development Award (K08) M.D., or comparable clinical degree, minimum of 9 calendar months (75%) effort* 3-5 years, not renewable Yes Up to $100,000, plus fringe benefits Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (K23) M.D., or comparable clinical degree, minimum of 9 calendar months (75% ) effort* 3-5 years, not renewable Yes Up to $100,000, plus fringe benefits. Mentored Quantitative Research Career Development Award (K25) Advanced degree in quantitative area of science or engineering, minimum of 9 calendar months (75%) effort 3-5 years, not renewable Yes Up to $90,000, plus fringe benefits Pathway to Independence Award (K99/R00) Ph.D., M.D., or equivalent research degree, with no more than 4 years of postgraduate research training who needs only 2 more years of mentored support before securing a faculty position at a U.S. institution. No citizenship requirement. 2 years for the mentored K99; up to 3 years for the independent R00 phase. ONLY for the K99 phase. K99 = up to $75,000 (within the K99 total cost cap of $90,000/yr); R00 = at the institutional level, up to the NIH maximum (within the R00 total cost cap of $249,000/yr)

Eligibility

We encourage K-awards in all areas of research supported by the NIDDK. All mentored K awards require that the awardee:

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident of the United States (does NOT apply to K99/R00)

Be located at a U.S. institution

Have preliminary data on which to base his/her hypothesis-driven 3 to 5-year research project in an area of interest to the NIDDK

Have at least one mentor

Devote 9 calendar months (75 percent) worth of effort to the K award

Deadlines

New Applications

February 12

June 12

October 12

Staff Contact

Contact the appropriate program director from the list of Career Development Staff Contacts