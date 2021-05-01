U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
2021-2022 Planning Board Members

Photo of Bessie Young, M.D.

Bessie Young, M.D.
Chair
Professor, Department of Medicine University of Washington VA Puget Sound Health Care
Seattle, WA 98108
youngb@u.washington.edu

Photo of Absalon Gutierrez, M.D.

Absalon Gutierrez, M.D.
Chair Elect
Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine/Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Houston, TX 77030
Absalon.d.gutierrez@uth.tmc.edu

Photo of Patricia Heyn, Ph.D.

Patricia Heyn, Ph.D.
Past Chair
Professor, University of Colorado Denver Anschultz Medical Campus
Aurora, CO 80007
patricia.heyn@ucdenver.edu

Photo of Daisy DeLeon, Ph.D.

Daisy DeLeon, Ph.D.
Member
Professor, Loma Linda University
Loma Linda, CA 92354
ddeleon@llu.edu

Photo of Jose Romero, Ph.D.

Jose Romero, Ph.D.
Member
Associate Physiologist, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, MA 02115
jrromero@rics.bwh.harvard.edu

Photo of Heather Tarleton, Ph.D.

Heather Tarleton, Ph.D.
Member
Associate Professor, Department of Health and Human Sciences, Loyola Marymount University
Los Angeles, CA 90045
heather.tarleton@lmu.edu

NIDDK Representatives

Photo of Lawrence Agodoa

Lawrence Agodoa, M.D.
NIDDK Representative
Director, Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIH
Bethesda, MD 20893-5454
agodoal@mail.nih.gov

Photo of Winnie Martinez

Winnie Martinez
NIDDK Representative
Program Officer, Network of Minority Health Research Investigators, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIH
Bethesda, MD 20893-5454
Winnie.Martinez@NIH.gov