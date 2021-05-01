2021-2022 Planning Board Members
Bessie Young, M.D.
Chair
Professor, Department of Medicine University of Washington VA Puget Sound Health Care
Seattle, WA 98108
youngb@u.washington.edu
Absalon Gutierrez, M.D.
Chair Elect
Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine/Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Houston, TX 77030
Absalon.d.gutierrez@uth.tmc.edu
Patricia Heyn, Ph.D.
Past Chair
Professor, University of Colorado Denver Anschultz Medical Campus
Aurora, CO 80007
patricia.heyn@ucdenver.edu
Daisy DeLeon, Ph.D.
Member
Professor, Loma Linda University
Loma Linda, CA 92354
ddeleon@llu.edu
Jose Romero, Ph.D.
Member
Associate Physiologist, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, MA 02115
jrromero@rics.bwh.harvard.edu
Heather Tarleton, Ph.D.
Member
Associate Professor, Department of Health and Human Sciences, Loyola Marymount University
Los Angeles, CA 90045
heather.tarleton@lmu.edu
NIDDK Representatives
Lawrence Agodoa, M.D.
NIDDK Representative
Director, Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIH
Bethesda, MD 20893-5454
agodoal@mail.nih.gov
Winnie Martinez
NIDDK Representative
Program Officer, Network of Minority Health Research Investigators, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIH
Bethesda, MD 20893-5454
Winnie.Martinez@NIH.gov