Diversity Programs
The Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC) offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for researchers with underrepresented backgrounds. Below is information about our programs, current funding opportunities, and additional grant research opportunities that we collaborate with other groups and institutes to offer. If you have questions, please view the OMHRC staff by office page and contact the corresponding program staff.
Our Programs
Network of Minority Health Research Investigators
The main objective of the network is to encourage and facilitate participation of members from under-represented population groups and others interested in minority health to conduct biomedical research in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive diseases, nutrition, kidney, and urologic and hematologic diseases.
Travel and Scholarship Awards
Awards and scholarships for travel to major meetings focused on minority communities are available for undergraduates, residents, and fellows.
High School and Undergraduate Programs
Summer research and training programs are available for students from under-represented groups.
Current Diversity Program Funding Opportunities
The table displays the five most recent funding opportunities for diversity programs. To view all NIDDK diversity opportunities, including the Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research and Research Supplements to Promote Re-Entry into Biomedical and Behavioral Research Centers, view the Current Funding Opportunities table. Or, view NIH wide diversity opportunities.
Support for Research Excellence (SuRE) Award (R16 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Support for Research Excellence First Independent Research (SuRE-First) Award (R16 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Individual Predoctoral Fellowship to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Parent F31-Diversity)
Notice of Special Interest to Encourage Eligible NIH HEAL Initiative Awardees to Apply for PA-20-222: Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Additional Research Grant Programs
The Indian Health Service (IHS) and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) of the National Institutes of Health have a joint partnership supporting the Native American Research Centers for Health (NARCH). The NARCH initiative, started in the year 2000, supports partnerships between AI/AN Tribes or Tribally-based organizations and institutions that conduct intensive academic-level biomedical, behavioral, and health services research.
SCORE is a developmental program that seeks to increase the research competitiveness of investigators at minority-serving institutions with 50 percent or more of student enrollments from groups underrepresented in biomedical and behavioral research, and to increase the research capabilities of these institutions.
To address present health disparities, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in collaboration with the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), established the Minority Organ and Tissue Donation Program. With more organs and tissues from minority groups in the donor pool, the survival rates and quality of life of their members are expected to improve.
- Kimberly Arrioloa: Emory University
The purpose of this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) is to provide support for clinical scientists from underrepresented racial/ethnic backgrounds or disadvantaged backgrounds and clinical scientists with disabilities to conduct small research projects in the area of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive diseases, hepatology, obesity, nutrition, kidney, urology, or hematology. The R03 is intended to support small research projects that can be carried out in a short period of time with limited resources.
These funding supplements are intended to promote diversity in the biomedical, behavioral, clinical, and social sciences research workforce.