The Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC) offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for researchers with underrepresented backgrounds. Below is information about our programs, current funding opportunities, and additional grant research opportunities that we collaborate with other groups and institutes to offer.

Our Programs

The main objective of the network is to encourage and facilitate participation of members from under-represented population groups and others interested in minority health to conduct biomedical research in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive diseases, nutrition, kidney, and urologic and hematologic diseases.

Awards and scholarships for travel to major meetings focused on minority communities are available for undergraduates, residents, and fellows.

Summer research and training programs are available for students from under-represented groups.

Current Diversity Program Funding Opportunities

The table displays the five most recent funding opportunities for diversity programs. To view all NIDDK diversity opportunities, including the Research Supplements to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research and Research Supplements to Promote Re-Entry into Biomedical and Behavioral Research Centers, view the Current Funding Opportunities table.