Clinical Trial Collaboration

NIDDK works in a number of clinical areas including diabetes, digestive diseases (including liver diseases), kidney and urologic diseases, obesity and weight control, endocrine and metabolic diseases, and hematological diseases.

For some of these trials, collaboration opportunities arise for organizations interested in contributing relevant diagnostics, educational materials, equipment, nutritional supplements, therapeutics, vaccines, and other biomedical technologies for evaluation.

There are two ways clinical researchers can collaborate with NIDDK:

working in conjunction with clinical investigators here at NIDDK (intramural). For more information visit NIH’s Clinical Center. Ongoing clinical trials at the NIDDK are available at ClinicalTrials.gov. through NIDDK-funded clinical consortia at institutions around the country (extramural). For more information on NIDDK multi-center clinical studies, visit the Human Subjects Research page.

For more information of the clinical research areas covered by NIDDK that are available for clinical trial collaborations please see NIDDK's Labs & Branches and extramural Research Programs & Contacts and Ancillary Studies to Major Outgoing Clinical Studies pages.

If you are interested in collaborating with NIDDK investigators or academic grantee organizations in a clinical trial, contact the Technology Advancement Office by email.