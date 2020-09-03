Research Collaboration

NIDDK scientists work collaboratively with researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs around the world. Technology Advancement Office (TAO) staff facilitate the formation of collaborations and the transfer of materials, information, and data between investigators at the NIDDK and other organizations. By developing and maintaining these relationships, the NIDDK is able to advance its programmatic goals and further scientific knowledge.

If you are interested in collaborating with NIDDK investigators, contact the Technology Advancement Office by email. You can also learn more about the research areas of NIDDK's Labs & Branches.