Faculty (Principal Investigators)
Each lab, branch, or section conducting research at NIDDK in the Division of Intramural Research is led by a faculty member (principal investigator).
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title and Office
|Research Description
|Anfinrud, Philip
|philip.anfinrud@nih.gov
|301-435-6034
|Section Chief: Ultrafast Biophysical Chemistry Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
|Appella, Daniel
|appellad@niddk.nih.gov
|301-451-1052
|Section Chief: Synthetic Bioactive Molecules Section, Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry
|Baier, Leslie
|leslie.baier@nih.gov
|602-440-6589
|Section Chief: Diabetes Molecular Genetics Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
|Balow, James
|james.balow@nih.gov
|301-496-4181
|
|Bax, Adriaan
|adriaan.bax@nih.gov
|301-496-2848
|Section Chief: Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
|Bernstein, Harris
|harris.bernstein@nih.gov
|301-402-4770
|Section Chief: Protein Biogenesis Section, Genetics and Biochemistry Branch
|Best, Robert
|robert.best2@nih.gov
|301-496-5414
|Section Chief: Computational Biophysics Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
|Bewley, Carole
|caroleb@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-594-5187
|Bogardus, Clifton
|clifton.bogardus@nih.gov
|602-440-6571
|Brown, Rebecca
|rebecca.brown@nih.gov
|301-594-0609
|Acting Section Chief: Section on Translational Diabetes and Metabolic Syndromes, Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch
|Buchanan, Susan
|susan.buchanan2@nih.gov
|301-594-9222
|
|Camerini-Otero, Rafael
|rdcamerini@mail.nih.gov
|301-496-2710
|
|Chen, Kong
|kong.chen@nih.gov
|301-451-1636
|Chow, Carson
|carson.chow@nih.gov
|301-402-8250
|Section Chief: Mathematical Biology Section, Laboratory of Biological Modeling
|Chung, Hoi Sung
|chunghoi@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-0202
|Acting Section Chief: Single-Molecule Biophysics Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
|Clore, G. Marius
|mariusc@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-0782
|Section Chief: Protein Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
|Cohen-Fix, Orna
|orna.cohen-fix2@nih.gov
|301-594-2184
|Craigie, Robert
|robert.craigie2@nih.gov
|301-496-4081
|Section Chief: Molecular Virology Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
|Cypess, Aaron
|aaron.cypess@nih.gov
|301-435-9267
|Acting Section Chief: Translational Physiology Section, Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch
|Dean, Ann
|ann.dean@nih.gov
|301-496-6068
|Section Chief: Gene Regulation and Development Section, Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology
|Dean, Jurrien
|jurrien.dean@nih.gov
|301-496-2738
|Dyda, Frederick
|frederick.dyda@nih.gov
|301-402-4496
|Section Chief: Structural Biochemistry Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
|Eaton, William
|eaton@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-6030
|
|Felsenfeld, Gary
|gary.felsenfeld@nih.gov
|301-496-4173
|Section Chief: Physical Chemistry Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
|Forrest, Douglas
|douglas.forrest@nih.gov
|301-594-6170
|Section Chief: Nuclear Receptor Biology Section, Laboratory of Endocrinology and Receptor Biology
|Foster St. Claire, Mark
|markst@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-4860
|Director: Laboratory of Animal Sciences Section, Cores and Support Services
|Furano, Anthony
|anthony.furano@nih.gov
|301-496-6180
|Section Chief: Genomic Structure and Function Section, Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology
|Ge, Kai
|kai.ge@nih.gov
|301-451-1998
|Section Chief: Adipocyte Biology and Gene Regulation Section, Laboratory of Endocrinology and Receptor Biology
|Gellert, Martin
|martin.gellert@nih.gov
|301-451-8168
|Section Chief: Molecular Genetics Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
|Germino, Gregory
|gregory.germino@nih.gov
|301-496-5877
|
|Gershengorn, Marvin
|marvin.gershengorn@nih.gov
|301-451-6305
|Ghany, Marc
|marc.ghany@nih.gov
|301-402-5115
|Clinical Tenure Track Investigator: Clinical Research Section, Liver Diseases Branch
|Gharib, Ahmed
|ahmed.gharib@nih.gov
|301-402-5744
|
|Golden, Andy
|andyg@nih.gov
|301-594-4367
|Section Chief: Genetics of Early Development, Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics
|Gorden, Phillip
|phillip.gorden@nih.gov
|301-402-7340
|Section Chief: Clinical and Cellular Biology Section, Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch
|Guydosh, Nicholas
|nicholas.guydosh@nih.gov
|301-827-2051
|Acting Section Chief: Section on mRNA Regulation and Translation, Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics
|Haase, Astrid
|astrid.haase@nih.gov
|301-451-5125
|Acting Section Chief: RNA Biology Section, Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology
|Hall, Kevin
|kevin.hall@nih.gov
|301-402-8248
|Section Chief: Integrative Physiology Section, Laboratory of Biological Modeling
|Hanover, John
|john.hanover@nih.gov
|301-496-0943
|
|Hanson, Robert
|robert.hanson@nih.gov
|602-200-5207
|Section Chief: Diabetes Genetic Epidemiology Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
|Heller, Theo
|theo.heller@nih.gov
|301-402-7147
|
|Hennighausen, Lothar
|lotharh@mail.nih.gov
|301-328-6183
|Section Chief: Genetics and Physiology Section, Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology
|Hinshaw, Jenny
|jenny.hinshaw@nih.gov
|301-594-0842
|Hinton, Deborah
|debbiehi@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-9885
|Section Chief: Gene Expression and Regulation Section, Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology
|Hoofnagle, Jay
|jay.hoofnagle@nih.gov
|301-496-6555
|
|Basic and Clinical Research on Liver Diseases
|Hsieh, Peggy
|peggyh@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-0306
|
|Jacobson, Kenneth
|kennethj@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-9024
|Section Chief: Molecular Recognition Section, Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry
|Jensen, Robert
|robert.jensen@nih.gov
|301-496-4201
|Section Chief: Gastrointestinal Cell Biology Section, Digestive Disease Branch
|Kimmel, Alan
|alan.kimmel2@nih.gov
|301-496-3016
|Section Chief: Molecular Mechanisms of Development Section, Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology
|Knowler, William
|william.knowler@nih.gov
|602-200-5206
|Section Chief: Diabetes Epidemiology and Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch