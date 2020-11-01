Career Level: High School & Undergraduate Student
NIDDK and NIH offer many programs for high school and undergraduate students to gain experience in biomedical research. Contact NIDDK training program staff with questions well in advance of deadlines.
NIH Summer Programs
NIDDK Intramural laboratories, located on NIH campuses, participate in the NIH summer programs for students.Explore NIH summer programs
NIDDK Diversity Research and Training Opportunities for Students
NIDDK supports programs that encourage a diverse workforce through our Office of Minority Health Research Coordination. These programs include:
- The Short-term Research Experience For Underrepresented Persons (STEP-UP)
- NIDDK Diversity Summer Research Training Program (DSRTP)
NIDDK Undergraduate Summer Research Programs in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
The Division of Kidney, Urologic and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) supports summer research programs targeted to undergraduates. Please visit the individual programs for details:
