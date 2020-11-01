  1. Home
Training Program Staff Contacts

We encourage inquiries concerning training and career development, and welcome the opportunity to answer questions from potential applicants.

Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases

F and T32 Awards
Arthur L. Castle, Ph.D.

K Awards
Lisa M. Spain, Ph.D.

K99/R00 Awards
Yan Li, Ph.D.

Loan Repayment Program
Jim Hyde, Ph.D.

Digestive Diseases & Nutrition (including Obesity)

F and T32 Awards
Christine Densmore, M.S.

K Awards and Loan Repayment Program
David Saslowsky, Ph.D.

Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases

Kidney K Awards
Urology K Awards
Tracy Rankin, Ph.D., M.P.H.

Hematology F and K Awards
Cindy Roy, Ph.D. 

Loan Repayment Program
Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H.

Kidney F Awards
Urology F Awards
Christine Maric-Bilkan, Ph.D.

 

Office of Minority Health Research Coordination

SC-1, SC2, SC3, NARCH, and MBRS
Lawrence Agodoa, M.D.

NMA, NHMA, and R25-Diversity
Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.

NMRI, DSRTP, AAIP Scholarship Award
Winnie Martinez

STEP-UP, Diversity F31s, and Research Supplements
Robert Rivers, Ph.D.