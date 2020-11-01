Training Program Staff Contacts
We encourage inquiries concerning training and career development, and welcome the opportunity to answer questions from potential applicants.
Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
F and T32 Awards
Arthur L. Castle, Ph.D.
K Awards
Lisa M. Spain, Ph.D.
K99/R00 Awards
Yan Li, Ph.D.
Loan Repayment Program
Jim Hyde, Ph.D.
Digestive Diseases & Nutrition (including Obesity)
F and T32 Awards
Christine Densmore, M.S.
K Awards and Loan Repayment Program
David Saslowsky, Ph.D.
Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Kidney K Awards
Urology K Awards
Tracy Rankin, Ph.D., M.P.H.
Hematology F and K Awards
Cindy Roy, Ph.D.
Loan Repayment Program
Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H.
Kidney F Awards
Urology F Awards
Christine Maric-Bilkan, Ph.D.
Office of Minority Health Research Coordination
SC-1, SC2, SC3, NARCH, and MBRS
Lawrence Agodoa, M.D.
NMA, NHMA, and R25-Diversity
Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.
NMRI, DSRTP, AAIP Scholarship Award
Winnie Martinez
STEP-UP, Diversity F31s, and Research Supplements
Robert Rivers, Ph.D.