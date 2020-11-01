  1. Home
Career Level: Established Investigator

The NIDDK provides funding for independent investigators who have an established track record of research. NIDDK supports the mentoring activities of mid-career patient-oriented investigators who are both nationally recognized experts in an NIDDK-relevant field and strong mentors.

Contact NIDDK training program staff with questions well in advance of deadlines.

Awards that are for the training or career development of a single applicant.

  1. R25 Education Projects

    Support to develop and/or implement a program as it relates to a category in one or more of the areas of education, information, training, technical assistance, coordination, or evaluation.

  2. X02 Preapplication

    A program to invite eligible institutions to submit a pre-application (also known as a "white paper" or "précis") to facilitate certain approaches or economies, such as reducing burden on the applicant community, for a funding opportunity

Awards that are under the direction of a senior faculty member who is responsible for selecting trainees or scholars. View our institutional training program locations.

  1. K12 Physician Scientist Award

    Award to an institution to support several individuals as they transition from fellowship to faculty while pursuing a research project with the help of a mentor(s).

  2. S06 Native American Research Centers for Health (NARCH)

    Supports partnerships between American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) tribes or tribally-based organizations and institutions that conduct intensive academic-level biomedical, behavioral and health services research.

  3. SC3 Research Continuance Award

    Individual investigator-initiated research projects for faculty at MSIs to conduct research of limited scope in environments with limited research infrastructure/facilities.

  4. T32 Institutional National Research Service Award (NRSA)

    Award to an institution to support several individuals, selected by the institution, in either short-term, predoctoral, and/or postdoctoral training positions with experienced mentors.  

  5. T32 Medical Student Research Training Supplement

    Additional slot awarded to an existing training grant for either a specific medical student wishing to take a year off from school to pursue research training or for a pre- or post-doctoral trainee from a group underrepresented in biomedical research, when no slot is available on the training grant.

  6. T32 NRSA Diversity Supplement Award

    Additional slot awarded to an existing training grant for either a specific medical student wishing to take a year off from school to pursue research training or for a pre- or post-doctoral trainee from a group underrepresented in biomedical research, when no slot is available on the training grant.

  7. T35 Short-Term National Research Service Award (NRSA)

    Provides 2-3 months of support for medical students, selected by the institution, to pursue research training during off-quarters or summer periods.

Awards to support a diverse scientific workforce.

See About Funding Mechanisms for an overview of mechanisms commonly used by NIDDK to fund researchers.