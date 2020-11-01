Career Level: Established Investigator
The NIDDK provides funding for independent investigators who have an established track record of research. NIDDK supports the mentoring activities of mid-career patient-oriented investigators who are both nationally recognized experts in an NIDDK-relevant field and strong mentors.
Contact NIDDK training program staff with questions well in advance of deadlines.
Individual Awards
Awards that are for the training or career development of a single applicant.
-
Support to develop and/or implement a program as it relates to a category in one or more of the areas of education, information, training, technical assistance, coordination, or evaluation.
-
A program to invite eligible institutions to submit a pre-application (also known as a "white paper" or "précis") to facilitate certain approaches or economies, such as reducing burden on the applicant community, for a funding opportunity
Institutional Awards
Awards that are under the direction of a senior faculty member who is responsible for selecting trainees or scholars. View our institutional training program locations.
-
Award to an institution to support several individuals as they transition from fellowship to faculty while pursuing a research project with the help of a mentor(s).
-
Supports partnerships between American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) tribes or tribally-based organizations and institutions that conduct intensive academic-level biomedical, behavioral and health services research.
-
Individual investigator-initiated research projects for faculty at MSIs to conduct research of limited scope in environments with limited research infrastructure/facilities.
-
Award to an institution to support several individuals, selected by the institution, in either short-term, predoctoral, and/or postdoctoral training positions with experienced mentors.
-
Additional slot awarded to an existing training grant for either a specific medical student wishing to take a year off from school to pursue research training or for a pre- or post-doctoral trainee from a group underrepresented in biomedical research, when no slot is available on the training grant.
-
-
Provides 2-3 months of support for medical students, selected by the institution, to pursue research training during off-quarters or summer periods.
Diversity Awards
Awards to support a diverse scientific workforce.
-
-
-
See About Funding Mechanisms for an overview of mechanisms commonly used by NIDDK to fund researchers.