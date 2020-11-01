  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research Training & Career Development
  4. Funding Eligibility by Career Level
  5. Post Doctorate

Career Level: Post Doctorate

  1. High School & Undergraduate Student
  2. Doctoral & Medical Student
  3. Post
    Doctorate
  4. Junior
    Faculty
  5. Established Investigator

Postdoctoral fellows and physician scientists in research fellowship training may be supported by training grants T32s) and/or fellowships (F32s) for up to three years. This NRSA funding cannot be used for specialized clinical training.

If your doctoral degree was earned more than 3-4 years ago, consider the K-series awards for Junior Faculty/Transition.

Contact NIDDK training program staff with questions well in advance of deadlines. 

Expand/Collapse All

Awards that are for the training or career development of a single applicant.

  1. F32 Individual Postdoctoral National Research Service Award (NRSA)

    Supports postdoctoral fellows to pursue mentored research training prior to applying for a faculty position.

  2. K99/R00 Pathway to Independence Award

    Supports the initial phase of a Career/Research Transition award program that provides 1-2 years of mentored support for highly motivated, advanced postdoctoral research scientists.

  3. L30 Loan Repayment Program for Clinical Researchers

    NIH may repay up to $35,000 of your qualified student loan debt per year, including most undergraduate, graduate, and medical school loans if you are actively engaged in clinical research.

  4. L40 Loan Repayment Program for Pediatric Researchers

    NIH may repay up to $35,000 of your qualified student loan debt per year, including most undergraduate, graduate, and medical school loans if you are actively engaged in research related to a pediatric disease or disease model.

  5. L60 Loan Repayment Program for Health Disparities Research

Awards that are under the direction of a senior faculty member who is responsible for selecting trainees or scholars. View our institutional training program locations.

  1. K12 Physician Scientist Award

    Award to an institution to support several individuals as they transition from fellowship to faculty while pursuing a research project with the help of a mentor(s).

  2. T32 Institutional National Research Service Award (NRSA)

    Award to an institution to support several individuals, selected by the institution, in either short-term, predoctoral, and/or postdoctoral training positions with experienced mentors.  

  3. T32 Medical Student Research Training Supplement

    Additional slot awarded to an existing training grant for either a specific medical student wishing to take a year off from school to pursue research training or for a pre- or post-doctoral trainee from a group underrepresented in biomedical research, when no slot is available on the training grant.

  4. T32 NRSA Diversity Supplement Award

    Additional slot awarded to an existing training grant for either a specific medical student wishing to take a year off from school to pursue research training or for a pre- or post-doctoral trainee from a group underrepresented in biomedical research, when no slot is available on the training grant.

Awards to support a diverse scientific workforce.

  1. T32 NRSA Diversity Supplement Award

    Additional slot awarded to an existing training grant for either a specific medical student wishing to take a year off from school to pursue research training or for a pre- or post-doctoral trainee from a group underrepresented in biomedical research, when no slot is available on the training grant.

See About Funding Mechanisms for an overview of mechanisms commonly used by NIDDK to fund researchers.