Career Level: Post Doctorate
- High School & Undergraduate Student
- Doctoral & Medical Student
- Post
Doctorate
- Junior
Faculty
- Established Investigator
Postdoctoral fellows and physician scientists in research fellowship training may be supported by training grants T32s) and/or fellowships (F32s) for up to three years. This NRSA funding cannot be used for specialized clinical training.
If your doctoral degree was earned more than 3-4 years ago, consider the K-series awards for Junior Faculty/Transition.
Contact NIDDK training program staff with questions well in advance of deadlines.
Individual Awards
Awards that are for the training or career development of a single applicant.
-
Supports postdoctoral fellows to pursue mentored research training prior to applying for a faculty position.
-
Supports the initial phase of a Career/Research Transition award program that provides 1-2 years of mentored support for highly motivated, advanced postdoctoral research scientists.
-
NIH may repay up to $35,000 of your qualified student loan debt per year, including most undergraduate, graduate, and medical school loans if you are actively engaged in clinical research.
-
NIH may repay up to $35,000 of your qualified student loan debt per year, including most undergraduate, graduate, and medical school loans if you are actively engaged in research related to a pediatric disease or disease model.
-
Institutional Awards
Awards that are under the direction of a senior faculty member who is responsible for selecting trainees or scholars. View our institutional training program locations.
-
Award to an institution to support several individuals as they transition from fellowship to faculty while pursuing a research project with the help of a mentor(s).
-
Award to an institution to support several individuals, selected by the institution, in either short-term, predoctoral, and/or postdoctoral training positions with experienced mentors.
-
Additional slot awarded to an existing training grant for either a specific medical student wishing to take a year off from school to pursue research training or for a pre- or post-doctoral trainee from a group underrepresented in biomedical research, when no slot is available on the training grant.
-
Additional slot awarded to an existing training grant for either a specific medical student wishing to take a year off from school to pursue research training or for a pre- or post-doctoral trainee from a group underrepresented in biomedical research, when no slot is available on the training grant.
Diversity Awards
Awards to support a diverse scientific workforce.
-
Additional slot awarded to an existing training grant for either a specific medical student wishing to take a year off from school to pursue research training or for a pre- or post-doctoral trainee from a group underrepresented in biomedical research, when no slot is available on the training grant.
See About Funding Mechanisms for an overview of mechanisms commonly used by NIDDK to fund researchers.