Hematologic diseases, disorders of the blood and blood-forming organs, afflict millions of Americans. In addition to blood cell cancers, hematologic diseases include rare genetic disorders, anemia, conditions related to HIV, sickle cell disease, and complications from chemotherapy or transfusions.

NIDDK-supported hematology researchers work in many different areas, from developing drugs to support people who receive multiple blood transfusions, to laboratory research to better understand the normal and abnormal function of blood cells.

The NIDDK also supports research in the biology of adult blood stem cells, which are needed for bone marrow transplants and may have broader application in gene therapy research.

In addition, NIDDK responds to questions and provides health information about blood diseases to people with blood diseases and to their families, health professionals, and the public via the NIDDK Health Information Center.