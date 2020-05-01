Hematologic Diseases
Hematologic diseases, disorders of the blood and blood-forming organs, afflict millions of Americans. In addition to blood cell cancers, hematologic diseases include rare genetic disorders, anemia, conditions related to HIV, sickle cell disease, and complications from chemotherapy or transfusions.
NIDDK-supported hematology researchers work in many different areas, from developing drugs to support people who receive multiple blood transfusions, to laboratory research to better understand the normal and abnormal function of blood cells.
The NIDDK also supports research in the biology of adult blood stem cells, which are needed for bone marrow transplants and may have broader application in gene therapy research.
In addition, NIDDK responds to questions and provides health information about blood diseases to people with blood diseases and to their families, health professionals, and the public via the NIDDK Health Information Center.
Research Updates and News
- Story of discovery: getting a Notch up on cord blood cell transplantation
- Zebrafish employ cellular shield to protect blood stem cells from damaging ultraviolet light
- A personalized medicine treatment plan developed after identification of a rare pathogenic mutation
- Small, Yet Powerful Mitochondria and Blood Stem Cells
- Correcting Iron-delivery Defects in Animals
What We Do
To achieve its mission, NIDDK supports, conducts, coordinates, and plans research. NIDDK also provides data and samples from NIDDK-funded studies and explains research findings to health professionals and the public.
Support Research
NIDDK invests in basic, clinical and translational research and training at colleges, universities and other institutions.
- Erythropoiesis and Hemoglobin
- Genetic Metabolic Disease
- Hematology Centers
- Hematology HIV/AIDS
- Hematopoiesis and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Biology
Conduct Research
NIDDK investigators conduct biomedical research and training in the Institute's laboratories and clinical facilities in Maryland and Arizona.
- Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology
- Laboratory of Chemical Physics
- Molecular and Clinical Hematology Branch
- Molecular Medicine Branch
Coordinate & Plan Research
NIDDK takes multiple approaches to research planning and priority setting.
Meetings & Workshops
There are no upcoming related meetings or workshops at this time.View all Meetings & Workshops
Strategic Plans & ReportsView all Strategic Plans & Reports
Provide Access to Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers.View all Research Resources
Provide Health Information
NIDDK provides patient education information, practice tools for diagnosis and treatment, and statistics.