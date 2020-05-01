  1. Home
Hematologic diseases, disorders of the blood and blood-forming organs, afflict millions of Americans. In addition to blood cell cancers, hematologic diseases include rare genetic disorders, anemia, conditions related to HIV, sickle cell disease, and complications from chemotherapy or transfusions.

NIDDK-supported hematology researchers work in many different areas, from developing drugs to support people who receive multiple blood transfusions, to laboratory research to better understand the normal and abnormal function of blood cells.

The NIDDK also supports research in the biology of adult blood stem cells, which are needed for bone marrow transplants and may have broader application in gene therapy research.

In addition, NIDDK responds to questions and provides health information about blood diseases to people with blood diseases and to their families, health professionals, and the public via the NIDDK Health Information Center.

Research Updates and News

What We Do

To achieve its mission, NIDDK supports, conducts, coordinates, and plans research. NIDDK also provides data and samples from NIDDK-funded studies and explains research findings to health professionals and the public.

Support Research

NIDDK invests in basic, clinical and translational research and training at colleges, universities and other institutions.

Conduct Research

NIDDK investigators conduct biomedical research and training in the Institute's laboratories and clinical facilities in Maryland and Arizona.

Coordinate & Plan Research

NIDDK takes multiple approaches to research planning and priority setting.

Meetings & Workshops

Strategic Plans & Reports

Provide Access to Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers.

Provide Health Information

NIDDK provides patient education information, practice tools for diagnosis and treatment, and statistics.