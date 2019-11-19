  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Meet the Director
  4. NIDDK Director's Update
  5. Winter 2019
Subscribe
For email updates For RSS updates

NIDDK Director's Update Winter 2019

Director's Note

More than 50 years ago, NIDDK funded research on insulin pumps that could hopefully one day measure and deliver insulin for people with type 1 diabetes. A successful pump was developed and was about the size of a large backpack. Now these devices are about the size of your palm and are being designed to operate wirelessly with a continuous glucose monitor using a computer algorithm — a device called the artificial pancreas. Read more.

News Around NIDDK

More News Around NIDDK
Director's Update Research Updates lead-in image.

Research Updates

More Research Updates
Director's Update Health Information lead-in image.

Health Information Updates

More Health Information Updates
Directors Update Commodations and Commencments lead-in photo.

Commendations & Commencements

More Commendations & Commencements

Grant Resources

View All Grant Resources

NIDDK Job Opportunities

Open, full-time and part-time federal positions at the NIDDK are posted on USAJobs.gov.

View NIDDK Job Opportunities

Meetings & Workshops

Find conferences, workshops, talks, and other events.

View All Meetings & Workshops

Publication Information

The NIDDK Director’s Update is published in Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. To submit an item for the next edition or send suggestions, please contact Editors Heather Martin and Alyssa Voss at niddkmedia@niddk.nih.gov. Items must be submitted 6 weeks before the month of publication to be considered for the next issue.

Browse other issues in the Director's Update Archive.

Share