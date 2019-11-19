NIDDK Director's Update Winter 2019

Director's Note More than 50 years ago, NIDDK funded research on insulin pumps that could hopefully one day measure and deliver insulin for people with type 1 diabetes. A successful pump was developed and was about the size of a large backpack. Now these devices are about the size of your palm and are being designed to operate wirelessly with a continuous glucose monitor using a computer algorithm — a device called the artificial pancreas. Read more.

