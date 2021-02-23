Special Diabetes Program: Research Resources

Research resources are research tools, technologies, biological samples, data, or other scientific materials that are produced or collected to enable scientific experimentation. A focus of the Special Diabetes Program has been to promote development of resources that can be used by the broad scientific community. Therefore, the resources are not only benefiting researchers funded by the Special Diabetes Program, but the entire diabetes research enterprise and researchers outside of the diabetes field.

Many research consortia and networks supported by the Special Diabetes Program provide resources for use by the scientific community. There are also opportunities for researchers to conduct ancillary studies to ongoing studies. Information on these resources and ancillary studies are described below.

Biosamples

NIDDK Central Repositories: The NIDDK Central Repositories store data and biological samples (including samples for genetic analyses) from significant, NIDDK-funded clinical studies, including several studies focused on type 1 diabetes. The purpose of the Central Repositories is to expand the usefulness of these and other NIDDK-supported studies by providing access to the biosamples and data to a wider research community beyond the end of the study. Biosamples from several type 1 diabetes studies are stored at the NIDDK Central Repositories at https://repository.niddk.nih.gov/home/.

Additionally, investigators interested in pursuing ancillary studies of ongoing studies are invited to contact the studies directly. For a list of clinical studies, please see Consortia, Networks, and Centers.

Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC): EDIC is studying the clinical course and risk factors associated with the long-term complications of type 1 diabetes, using the cohort of patients who participated in the landmark Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT). See the NIDDK Central Repositories website for access to DCCT/EDIC resources: https://repository.niddk.nih.gov/studies/edic/.

Genetics of Kidneys in Diabetes (GoKinD): GoKinD is a repository of DNA and clinical information from adults with long-term type 1 diabetes, with or without kidney disease. More than 3,500 participants provided blood and urine samples for biochemical and genetic analysis in the first phase of the GoKinD study. See the NIDDK Central Repositories website for access to GoKinD resources: https://repository.niddk.nih.gov/studies/gokind/.

Type 1 Diabetes Genetics Consortium (T1DGC): The T1DGC organizes international efforts to identify genes that determine an individual's risk of type 1 diabetes. See the NIDDK Central Repositories website for access to T1DGC resources: https://repository.niddk.nih.gov/studies/t1dgc/.

Datasets

Collaborative Islet Transplant Registry (CITR): CITR is expediting progress and promoting safety in islet/beta cell transplantation through the collection, analysis, and communication of comprehensive and current data on all islet/beta cell transplants performed in North America. Annual reports with data from islet transplant programs are available on the CITR website.

http://www.citregistry.org

Diabetes Research in Children Network (DirecNet): DirecNet is a multicenter clinical research network investigating the use of technology advances in the management of type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents. Study information, protocols, datasets, publications, and slidesets are available on the DirecNet website.

http://direcnet.jaeb.org

Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Research Network (DRCR.net): The DRCR.net is a collaborative, nationwide network of eye doctors and investigators conducting clinical research of diabetes-induced retinal disorders. Resources posted on the DRCR.net website include datasets, policies, procedures, publications, and presentations.

http://drcrnet.jaeb.org

Search for Diabetes in Youth (SEARCH): The SEARCH multicenter epidemiological study is identifying cases of diabetes in children and youth less than 20 years of age in five geographically dispersed populations that encompass the ethnic diversity of the United States.

http://www.searchfordiabetes.org

The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY): TEDDY has enrolled over 8,000 newborns at high genetic risk of type 1 diabetes and is following them until age 15 to identify environmental triggers of the disease. See the NIDDK Central Repositories website for access to TEDDY resources: https://repository.niddk.nih.gov/studies/teddy/

Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet: TrialNet is an international network that screens large numbers of people and conducts clinical trials of agents to prevent type 1 diabetes in at-risk people and to slow disease progression in people who are newly diagnosed. See the NIDDK Central Repositories website for access to TrialNet resources: https://repository.niddk.nih.gov/studies/trialnet/

Model Systems

Beta Cell Biology Consortium (BCBC): The BCBC is facilitating interdisciplinary approaches that will advance understanding of pancreatic islet cell development and function. The long-term scientific goal is to develop a cell-based therapy to restore normal insulin production and action to people with diabetes. Research resources available on the BCBC website include mouse models, mESC lines, antibodies, adenoviruses, genomic studies, data, and protocols.

http://www.betacell.org/

Diabetic Complications Consortium (DCC): The Animal Models of Diabetic Complications Consortium (AMDCC) has transitioned into the DCC. The DCC will continue to provide a nucleation site for interaction and collaboration among researchers studying diabetes complications.

http://www.diacomp.org/

Diabetic Complications Consortium Preclinical Testing Program (DCC-PTP): The DCC-PTP provides investigators with access to pilot funds to pursue preclinical studies of promising new therapeutics.

http://www.diacomp.org/shared/preclinical.aspx

Integrated Islet Distribution Program (IIDP): The IIDP processes and distributes high-quality human cadaveric islets to the diabetes research community for basic research.

http://iidp.coh.org/

Type 1 Diabetes Mouse Resource (T1DR): The goal of the T1DR is to enhance existing investments in animal models of type 1 diabetes research by facilitating the development and sharing of these unique resources. It provides a source for distribution of mouse strains related to type 1 diabetes and its complications to the scientific community.

http://type1diabetes.jax.org

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Trials

Research Funding for Ancillary Studies: Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Research Studies to Advance Areas of Scientific Interest within the Mission of the NIDDK (R01) (PAR-16-034). This Funding Opportunity Announcement encourages Research Project Grant (R01) applications from qualified investigators to conduct ancillary studies to major ongoing clinical research studies, including several funded by the Special Diabetes Program: Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet, Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications Study (EDIC), The Environmental Determinants of Diabets in the Young (TEDDY), and SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth.

Learn more about NIDDK ancillary studies to major ongoing clinical trials.

Other Resources

Type 1 Diabetes-Rapid Access to Intervention Development (T1D-RAID): T1D-RAID is not accepting new applications at this time, but currently supports ongoing projects. The goal of T1D-RAID is to facilitate translation from the lab to the clinic of novel, scientifically meritorious therapeutic interventions for type 1 diabetes and its complications. T1D-RAID is not a grant mechanism and it does not sponsor clinical trials; approved requests to T1D-RAID gain access to drug development resources. NIDDK works with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences’ (NCATS) Bridging Interventional Development Gaps (BrIDGs) and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s (NHLBI) Science Moving towArds Research Translation and Therapy (SMARTT) Program to continue to support this area of translational science. Investigators with needs for pre-clinical development resources are encouraged to visit the BrIDGs webpage.