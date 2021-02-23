  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Research Areas
  4. Diabetes
  5. Type 1 Diabetes Special Statutory Funding Program
  6. Clinical Trials Recruiting Patients & Families

Special Diabetes Program: Clinical Trials Recruiting Patients & Families

This table shows clinical studies (learn more about clinical studies) recruiting people with type 1 diabetes or their family members. It only includes type 1 diabetes clinical studies that are supported by the Special Diabetes Program.

To learn about additional NIH type 1 diabetes clinical trials, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) also sponsors clinical trials related to type 1 diabetes. Find out more about NIAID-supported type 1 diabetes studies.

Name Eligibility Location
Pathway to Prevention Study (Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet) Relatives of People with Type 1 Diabetes Nationwide, USA
Australia
Canada
Finland
Germany
Italy
New Zealand
United Kingdom
Hydroxychloroquine in Individuals At-risk for Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus  Relatives of People with Type 1 Diabetes
Nationwide, USA
Australia
Canada
Italy
Sweden
United Kingdom

Archived Studies – No Longer Recruiting Participants

For information on studies that are complete, or ongoing studies that are no longer recruiting participants, please visit the following websites: