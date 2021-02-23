Special Diabetes Program: Clinical Trials Recruiting Patients & Families
This table shows clinical studies (learn more about clinical studies) recruiting people with type 1 diabetes or their family members. It only includes type 1 diabetes clinical studies that are supported by the Special Diabetes Program.
To learn about additional NIH type 1 diabetes clinical trials, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) also sponsors clinical trials related to type 1 diabetes. Find out more about NIAID-supported type 1 diabetes studies.
|Name
|Eligibility
|Location
|Pathway to Prevention Study (Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet)
|Relatives of People with Type 1 Diabetes
|Nationwide, USA
Australia
Canada
Finland
Germany
Italy
New Zealand
United Kingdom
|Hydroxychloroquine in Individuals At-risk for Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
|Relatives of People with Type 1 Diabetes
|
Nationwide, USA
Australia
Canada
Italy
Sweden
United Kingdom
Archived Studies – No Longer Recruiting Participants
For information on studies that are complete, or ongoing studies that are no longer recruiting participants, please visit the following websites:
- Clinical Islet Transplantation Consortium: http://www.citisletstudy.org/
- Diabetes Research in Children Network: http://direcnet.jaeb.org
- Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Research Network: http://www.drcr.net
- Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC): https://edic.bsc.gwu.edu
- Immune Tolerance Network: http://www.immunetolerance.org
- Preventing Early Renal Loss in Diabetes (PERL): http://perl-study.org
- The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY): http://www.teddystudy.org
- Trial To Reduce IDDM in the Genetically At Risk (TRIGR): http://www.trigr.org
- Type 1 Diabetes Genetics Consortium: https://repository.niddk.nih.gov/studies/t1dgc/
- Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet: https://www.trialnet.org/