Dana K. Andersen, M.D.

As program director for the Clinical Studies program in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition at the NIDDK, I am responsible for managing observational and investigational clinical research related to pancreatic diseases; gastrointestinal (GI) and abdominal disease; diabetes and GI hormonal disorders; nutrient metabolism; obesity; and surgical treatment methods. Treatment protocols include biomedical devices, surgical interventions, and medications.

Research Programs

Acute & Chronic Pancreatitis

Research on the etiology and pathogenesis of acute and chronic pancreatitis.

Clinical & Epidemiological Nutrition Research

Clinical and epidemiological research in nutrition.

Digestive Diseases Clinical Research & Epidemiology

Patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiology research in digestive diseases.

Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas

Research on endocrine tumors of the pancreas.

Hereditary & Pediatric Disorders of the Pancreas

Research on hereditary and pediatric disorders of the pancreas.

Pancreas Clinical Research & Epidemiology

Patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiology research on diseases of the exocrine pancreas.