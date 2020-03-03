Dana K. Andersen, M.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As program director for the Clinical Studies program in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition at the NIDDK, I am responsible for managing observational and investigational clinical research related to pancreatic diseases; gastrointestinal (GI) and abdominal disease; diabetes and GI hormonal disorders; nutrient metabolism; obesity; and surgical treatment methods. Treatment protocols include biomedical devices, surgical interventions, and medications.
Research Programs
Acute & Chronic Pancreatitis
Research on the etiology and pathogenesis of acute and chronic pancreatitis.
Clinical & Epidemiological Nutrition Research
Clinical and epidemiological research in nutrition.
Digestive Diseases Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiology research in digestive diseases.
Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas
Research on endocrine tumors of the pancreas.
Hereditary & Pediatric Disorders of the Pancreas
Research on hereditary and pediatric disorders of the pancreas.
Pancreas Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiology research on diseases of the exocrine pancreas.
Committees & Working Groups
- Steering Committee of the Consortium for the Study of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diabetes, and Pancreatic Cancer (CSCPDPC), Member
- Stent Versus Indomethacin for the Prevention of Post-ERCP Pancreatitis Trial (SVI) Steering Committee, Member
- Sphincterotomy for Acute Recurrent Pancreatitis with Pancreas Divisum Trial (SHARP) Steering Committee, Member
- Non-operative Management of Pediatric Appendicitis Trial (APPEND-X) Steering Committee, Member
- NCI Clinical Trials Pancreatic Ductal Carcinoma Progress Working Group, Member
- Prospective Observational Study of Total Pancreatectomy with Islet Autotransplantation (POST) Study Steering Committee, Member
Select Experience
Professor and Vice-Chair, Department of Surgery, Surgeon-in-Chief, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, 2005–2010
Haidak Professor and Chair, Department of Surgery, University of Massachusetts School of Medicine, 2001–2005
Professor and Vice-Chair of Surgery, Chief of General Surgery, Yale University School of Medicine, 1994–2001
Professor of Surgery and Medicine, Chief of General Surgery, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, 1990–1994
M.D., Duke University School of Medicine, 1972