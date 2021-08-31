Hereditary & Pediatric Disorders of the Pancreas

Research on hereditary and pediatric disorders of the pancreas.

The Hereditary and Pediatric Disorders of the Pancreas program supports research on the genetic factors contributing to the etiology of pancreatic diseases and on childhood disorders of the pancreas. Particular areas of interest include understanding genetic factors and their interactions with exogenous insults, with respect to pathogenesis, complications, and natural history of pancreatitis and other pancreatic disorders. Studies involve genetic screenings that identify gene mutations in candidate genes or their regulatory elements that are associated with pancreatic structural or functional abnormalities. Researchers are focused on the identification of biologic or molecular mechanisms of pancreatic injury associated with the identification of mutant alleles; the generation of novel animal models of pancreatitis or abnormal pancreatic function by expression of mutant genes associated with pancreatic disease; and the identification of other genetic and environmental factors that influence the development and course of pancreatitis in genetically susceptible individuals.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Diversity

The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.