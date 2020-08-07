Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas

Research on endocrine tumors of the pancreas.

Pancreatic endocrine tumors (PETs) or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNETs) account for 1 percent to 10 percent of tumors arising in the pancreas, and represent a wide array of tumors that are mostly characterized by their secreted hormone, when functional. The Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas program supports research to understand the cellular and molecular physiology and pathophysiology of both functional and nonfunctional pancreatic tumors. Research is aimed at identifying risk factors and diagnostic/prognostic molecular and laboratory markers, and includes studies on the epidemiology, clinical manifestations, and treatment of PETs.

NIDDK Program Staff Dana K. Andersen, M.D. Observational and Investigational Clinical Research; Biomedical Devices, Surgical Interventions, and Medications

Jose Serrano, M.D., Ph.D. Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology; Exocrine Pancreas; Pancreatitis; Drug Induced Liver Injury; Clinical Research on GI Diseases

Related Links

NIDDK Active Trials in Pancreatic Disease View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.

NIH Study Sections Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs