Acute & Chronic Pancreatitis
Research on the etiology and pathogenesis of acute and chronic pancreatitis.
Pancreatitis is a syndrome that is characterized by pain associated with inflammation and damage to the pancreas. Relapsing or chronic pancreatitis can lead to exocrine and endocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Major causes of pancreatitis are alcohol use, cholelithiasis, drug toxicity, and infections. In some cases there may be a genetic basis; however, a significant percentage of cases are idiopathic.
The Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis program supports a broad range of research topics on the etiology and pathogenesis of acute and chronic pancreatitis. Some examples are: the elucidation of mechanisms by which alcohol and drugs induce or promote premature activation of pancreatic enzymes (zymogens) within the pancreas directly or indirectly; the determination of the role of diet, including fat and protein, in the modulation of gene expression and synthesis of various secretagogues; the roles of cytokines, chemokines, adhesion molecules, and inflammatory leukocytes in the initiation and progression of inflammation of the pancreas; the characterization of the molecular mechanisms of pancreatic stellate cell activation leading to increased deposition of extracellular matrix proteins and fibrosis; the characterization of the relationship between pancreatitis, diabetes, obesity, and pancreatic cancer; and the identification and characterization of biomarkers of early cell or tissue perturbation that can be used for diagnosis of the disease.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Dana K. Andersen, M.D. Observational and Investigational Clinical Research; Biomedical Devices, Surgical Interventions, and Medications
- Jose Serrano, M.D., Ph.D. Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology; Exocrine Pancreas; Pancreatitis; Drug Induced Liver Injury; Clinical Research on GI Diseases
Lasker Clinical Research Scholars Program (Si2/R00 Clinical Trial Optional)
Limited Competition: International Epidemiology Databases to Evaluate AIDS (IeDEA) (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Competing Revisions to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Clinical Trial Optional)
Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Short-Term Institutional Research Training Grant (Parent T35)
Small R01s for Clinical Trials Targeting Diseases within the Mission of NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Required)
View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.