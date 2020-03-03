  1. Home
Mary Evans, Ph.D.

Photo of Mary Evans
Program Director: Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Multi-center Clinical Studies in Nutrition & Obesity; Nutrition Obesity Research Centers; Diet & Physical Activity Assessment Methodology
301-594-4578 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

As program director for special projects in nutrition, obesity, and digestive diseases, I administer a portfolio of grants and cooperative agreements in the areas of obesity, nutrition, and digestive diseases. I am responsible for the scientific oversight and administration of research programs on behavioral and lifestyle interventions, the clinical research and epidemiology of nutrition and obesity, nutrition obesity research centers, and pregnancy and the intrauterine environment.

I serve as a project officer for single-site and multicenter clinical studies where multidisciplinary teams come together to encourage healthy nutrition efforts across the nation, with the goal of improving overall health as well as the health of the digestive system.

Research Programs

Clinical & Epidemiological Nutrition Research
Clinical and epidemiological research in nutrition.

Clinical, Behavioral, & Epidemiological Obesity Research
Clinical, behavioral, and epidemiological research in obesity.

Nutrient Metabolism, Status, & Assessment
Basic, clinical, and translational research on the requirements, bioavailability, and metabolism of nutrients and other dietary components.

Nutrition Obesity Research Centers
Resources and programs to foster interdisciplinary basic, clinical, public health research related to nutritional sciences and/or obesity.

Obesity Treatment & Prevention
Behavioral, pharmacological and surgical approaches; research evaluating environmental, policy, and population-based prevention strategies.

Obesity, Pregnancy, & the Intrauterine Environment
Impact of metabolic dysfunction on the intrauterine environment and subsequent metabolic health of mother and offspring.

Committees & Working Groups

  • NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group, Member
  • NIDDK Clinical Trials Working Group, Member
  • Federal Working Group on Dietary Supplements, NIDDK Representative

Select Experience

Associate Director, Research Projects, School of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Emory University, 2006

Instructor, Nutrition and Health Sciences Program, Emory University, 2006

Education Coordinator, Nutrition and Health Sciences Program, Emory University, 2005-2006

Postdoctoral Fellow and Clinical Trial Coordinator, School of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Emory University, 2001-2006

Ph.D., University of North Carolina, Greensboro, 2001