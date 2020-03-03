Mary Evans, Ph.D.

As program director for special projects in nutrition, obesity, and digestive diseases, I administer a portfolio of grants and cooperative agreements in the areas of obesity, nutrition, and digestive diseases. I am responsible for the scientific oversight and administration of research programs on behavioral and lifestyle interventions, the clinical research and epidemiology of nutrition and obesity, nutrition obesity research centers, and pregnancy and the intrauterine environment.

I serve as a project officer for single-site and multicenter clinical studies where multidisciplinary teams come together to encourage healthy nutrition efforts across the nation, with the goal of improving overall health as well as the health of the digestive system.