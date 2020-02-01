The NIDDK Office of Obesity Research (OOR) is responsible for coordination of obesity-related research across NIDDK, and carries out its functions through the NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group. The OOR is located organizationally under the auspices of the Office of the Director, NIDDK, and its co-directors represent the two divisions with primary responsibility for obesity-related extramural research, the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (DDN) and the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases (DEM).

NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group

The Obesity Research Working Group consists of representatives of Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases, the NIDDK Review Branch, the Office of Scientific Program and Policy Analysis (OSPPA), and the Office of Nutrition Research (ONR). The responsibilities of the NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group are to: