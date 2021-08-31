Nutrient Metabolism, Status, & Assessment
Basic, clinical, and translational research on the requirements, bioavailability, and metabolism of nutrients and other dietary components.
The Nutrient Metabolism, Status, and Assessment program supports basic and clinical studies related to the absorption, metabolism, bioavailability, and requirements of nutrients and other dietary components. This includes research on processes at the organ, cellular, and subcellular levels in normal and diseased states. Suitable studies include those that explore how the nutritional status of an organism, such as over-nutrition and under-nutrition, affects physiological and metabolic functions contributing to the pathophysiology of diseases of interest to the NIDDK. Specific areas of interest include the role of gut-brain signals in nutrient sensing; mechanisms of action/interaction of nutrients within the body; the process of food digestion in the gastrointestinal tract; and the absorption and transport of water, ions, sugars, amino acids/peptides, lipids, vitamins, minerals, and other macromolecules and bioactive components. Other supported studies include those that explore modifications of nutrient metabolism and/or status due to genetic variation, altered gut barrier function, and/or in response to stress, circadian and diurnal variations, drug use, toxicants, bariatric surgery and physical activity in health and disease. The program also supports studies that explore how dietary modifications affect gene regulation and expression at the transcriptional, translational, epigenetic, and functional level, including relevant nutrigenetic and nutrigenomic approaches.
Appropriate studies explore the impact of dietary modification on the human gut microbiome and/or dysregulation of gut microbiome on nutrient absorption, gut barrier function, and permeability and metabolism. Mechanistic studies that explore the role of prebiotic and probiotic metabolism on microbiome compositional and functional changes and host physiology are also appropriate.
This program also supports studies that explore mathematical models contributing to the understanding of whole-body energy balance and metabolism, and of metabolic fluxes in cells, tissues, and organs. A particular focus of interest is on models that allow the integration of data gained from a variety of technological approaches, such as tracer studies, calorimetry, plasma hormone/cytokines, metabolomics, genomics, epigenomics, and proteomics, and on those models that would be of clinical utility, including prediction of plasma glucose levels in diabetes, nutritional partitioning, nutritional status, and weight management.
The program supports research on specific metabolic considerations related to alternative forms of nutrient delivery and use, such as total parenteral and enteral nutrition. Other supported studies involve research for improving methods to determine dietary intake and compliance, including dietary recall methodologies and questionnaires; novel approaches for collecting information on dietary intake, identification and development of biomarkers of intake and exposure; and the development of methods and assays for assessing nutritional status and for determining specific nutritional requirements in health and disease.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Mary Evans, Ph.D. Multi-center Clinical Studies in Nutrition & Obesity; Nutrition Obesity Research Centers; Diet & Physical Activity Assessment Methodology
- Padma Maruvada, Ph.D. Nutrient Metabolism; Clinical Obesity and Nutrition
Recent Funding OpportunitiesView More Recent Funding Opportunities
-
Advancing Gender Inclusive Excellence (AGIE) Coordinating Center (U54 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
-
Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)
-
Limited Competition for the Data Coordinating Center (DCC) for the NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium (IBDGC) (U24 Clinical Trial Optional)
-
NIDDK Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetics Consortium (IBDGC) Genetic Research Centers (GRCs) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)
-
Limited Competition: Knockout Mouse Phenotyping Project Data Coordination Center and Database (UM1 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Related Links
-
View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
-
Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.
Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist
Stay informed about the latest events, or connect through social media.
-
NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
-
Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.