Debbie Gipson, M.D., M.S.
Responsibilities & Activities
As Program Director and Scientific Advisor, I oversee and direct research programs associated with the design, analysis and interpretation of Clinical Trials and an array of translational and clinical research to increase the preparation for clinical trials, including natural history, target identification, and development and validation of biomarkers and clinical outcome measures.
Research Programs
Chronic Kidney Disease
The mechanisms and pathophysiology underlying renal disease and its progression.
Kidney Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on renal disease.
Kidney Inflammation & Inflammatory Diseases
Normal and pathologic renal processes involving immune- or inflammatory-mediated mechanisms.
Pediatric Urology
Interventional, epidemiological, descriptive, and natural history studies of children with urologic disease.
Urology Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Clinical studies and epidemiologic research for urologic diseases.
Select Experience
Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Nephrology, University of Michigan School of Medicine, Ann Arbor, MI, 2009-2023
M.S. Epidemiology, University of Washington, 1998
Fellowship, Pediatric Nephrology, University of Washington, 1998
Residency, Pediatrics, Indiana University, 1992