Saul Malozowski, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A.

Responsibilities & Activities

In my position as program director for the Endocrinology and Physiology Program, I coordinate scientific portfolios for bone research, neuroendocrinology, clinical endocrinology, and HIV/AIDS-associated metabolic and endocrine dysfunction. The bone program encompasses basic and clinical research on the hormonal regulation of bone and mineral metabolism in health and disease, endocrine aspects of disorders affecting bone, all facets of parathyroid development and disorders, the effects of systemic or local-acting hormones and their receptors on bone metabolism, bone-active cytokines, studies of calcium-related processes, basic and clinical studies of vitamin D, and studies addressing the impact of metabolic derangements in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes mellitus on the skeleton.

My other research interests lie within studies surrounding neuroendocrinology that examine a range of topics, including the physiological response to stress through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, neuropeptides and their signaling pathways, gene regulation in the hypothalamus and pituitary gland, diseases of the pituitary and other endocrine glands, hormone receptors and actions on target tissues, and neuroendocrine-immune interactions.

My work for the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases also includes evaluation of human subject protection for all clinical research. I am also a member of the Trans NIH research group that addresses various topics on bone health. In addition, I am the project scientist of The Vitamin D and Type 2 Diabetes Study (D2d study), a randomized multicenter placebo-controlled study that assesses the safety and efficacy of vitamin D to prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes in subjects at risk.

As program officer for the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) and the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC) follow-up study, I oversee the administrative aspects of the DCCT/EDIC Coordinating Center and the DCCT/EDIC Administrative Core and serve as the executive secretary for the DCCT/EDIC Observational Study Monitoring Board and the DCCT/EDIC External Evaluation Committee.



Finally, I am the program officer of the TODAY2 study that tracks the progression of Type 2 diabetes and related comorbidities and complications in the TODAY cohort as this cohort transitions to young adulthood.

Committees & Working Groups