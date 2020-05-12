Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I support basic and translational research related to neurogastroenterology, gastrointestinal (GI) and GI epithelial barrier function. My research portfolio covers the enteric nervous system including neuroimmune interactions; the brain-gut axis including the impact of neurodegenerative diseases on gastrointestinal physiology; basic and translational gastrointestinal motility; mechanisms of non-nutrient luminal sensing including those involved in pain; and changes in mucosal barrier function in response to inflammation or infection. My responsibilities also include the trans NIDDK Women’s Health Working Group which coordinates activities and advise NIDDK leadership on scientific direction, stewardship, and oversight of research related to the health of women, sex/gender differences in health and disease. I also am involved in the NIH Common Fund Program SPARC (Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions) Component 1 (Anatomical and Functional Mapping). This program supports investigations that detail the anatomical and functional mapping of neural circuitry mediating visceral organ pain with the goal of developing device-based therapeutics.

Committees & Working Groups