Corinne M. Silva, Ph.D.

I oversee a portfolio of grants the focus on the role of circadian rhythms (and sleep) in metabolic disease. This portfolio supports both basic and translational research that addresses the integration between metabolic pathways and circadian rhythms in metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. These studies address the integration between metabolic and circadian signaling pathways in metabolic tissues (e.g. liver, adipose, muscle, pancreas) in response to diet, exercise, nutrients and feeding time in both animal models as well as in human studies. Mechanistic studies include focus on the interactions between transcription factors and clock proteins as mediators of gene expression and glucose and lipid metabolism as well as the role of circadian rhythms and clock proteins in communication between metabolic tissues. Human studies address the role of time-restricted feeding (TRF) paradigms, or food timing, on metabolic outcomes and pathways in metabolic disease such as prediabetes, T2D and obesity. Other human studies investigate the effects of sleep on metabolic outcomes such as the effects of sleep disruption (sleep fragmentation, sleep deprivation), sleep disorders (insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea) and therapeutic sleep interventions (conditioned behavior therapy, sleep extension) on indices of metabolism or within the context of metabolic diseases. In addition, I oversee a smaller but growing portfolio of research grants that focuses on the role of the intrauterine environment in metabolic disease of the offspring. These grants include both basic and translational studies that investigate the mechanisms by which the intrauterine environment alters metabolic responses in the offspring. Research focuses on elucidating the signals that mediate these long-term effects including, but not limited to, intracellular signaling pathways, inflammatory cytokines, nutrient sensing pathways, and epigenetic imprinting. The goal of this research is to identify molecular targets that could be used therapeutically to prevent metabolic disease.

