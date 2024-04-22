Xujing Wang, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As the program director for data science and computational biomodelling, I manage a research portfolio of projects that develop methods and tools that enable the utilization of data science in, that utilize high-throughput (Big) data in, and that develop computational, or joint computational and laboratory approaches to model biological processes relevant to, diabetes and metabolic disease research, or any other area of disease or biology of relevance to the DEM mission.
I am also the program director for HIRN-CBDS, HIRN-HPAP, dkNET, and co-program director for TEDDY.
Research Programs
Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, & Endocrine Diseases
Functional and metabolic imaging in adipose, pancreas and other metabolic organs
Diabetes Genetics & Genomics
Genetic mechanisms underlying type 1 and type 2 diabetes and how genetic and epigenetic variation influences the metabolism of therapeutics.
Endocrine Pancreas
Biology, development, and function of the endocrine pancreas and clinical studies on islet transplantation for type 1 diabetes treatment.
Metabolism, Energy Balance & Obesity
Energy balance, thermogenesis, and the control of metabolism by the autonomic nervous system in obesity and diabetes.
Select Experience
Associate Professor, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 2008-2013
Assistant to Associate Professor, Medical College of Wisconsin, 2000-2008