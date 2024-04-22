Xujing Wang, Ph.D.

As the program director for data science and computational biomodelling, I manage a research portfolio of projects that develop methods and tools that enable the utilization of data science in, that utilize high-throughput (Big) data in, and that develop computational, or joint computational and laboratory approaches to model biological processes relevant to, diabetes and metabolic disease research, or any other area of disease or biology of relevance to the DEM mission.

I am also the program director for HIRN-CBDS, HIRN-HPAP, dkNET, and co-program director for TEDDY.