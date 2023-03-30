Theresa Teslovich Woo, Ph.D.

As a program director in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases, I oversee the Human Behavioral Neuroscience of Obesity and Diabetes research program. This research program supports applications including basic experimental studies in humans as well as observational studies that explore brain-behavior relationships and how these bidirectional interactions may impact metabolic health including diabetes and obesity. Conversely, studies that investigate the effects of obesity, diabetes and metabolic perturbations on behavior, cognition, and brain structure are also included in this portfolio.

Research Programs

Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, & Endocrine Diseases

Cutting-edge technologies and integrated approaches that treat and elucidate the underlying mechanisms of endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes.

Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes

Determinants, etiology, progression, prevention, and treatment of type 1 diabetes in children and adults.

Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes

Progression and treatment of type 2 diabetes in children and adults.

Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, & Complications



Neurobiology of Obesity

Neurobiology of energy homeostasis and peripheral metabolism. Basic studies on homeostatic and non-homeostatic contributions to obesity and type 2 diabetes.