Theresa Teslovich Woo, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As a program director in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases, I oversee the Human Behavioral Neuroscience of Obesity and Diabetes research program. This research program supports applications including basic experimental studies in humans as well as observational studies that explore brain-behavior relationships and how these bidirectional interactions may impact metabolic health including diabetes and obesity. Conversely, studies that investigate the effects of obesity, diabetes and metabolic perturbations on behavior, cognition, and brain structure are also included in this portfolio.
Research Programs
Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, & Endocrine Diseases
Cutting-edge technologies and integrated approaches that treat and elucidate the underlying mechanisms of endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes.
Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes
Determinants, etiology, progression, prevention, and treatment of type 1 diabetes in children and adults.
Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes
Progression and treatment of type 2 diabetes in children and adults.
Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, & Complications
Neurobiology of Obesity
Neurobiology of energy homeostasis and peripheral metabolism. Basic studies on homeostatic and non-homeostatic contributions to obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIDDK Neuroscience of Obesity Working Group, Member
- NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group, Member
- NIDDK Pancreas Working Group, Member
- Clinical Sciences Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Clinical Research Protocol Specialist, NICoE, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, 2018-2022
Staff Scientist, NICoE, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, 2016-2018
Post-doctoral Fellowship, Washington DC VAMC / Georgetown University, 2014-2016
Ph.D., Neuroscience, Weill Cornell Medicine, 2014