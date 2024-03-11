What is Kidney Disease?

Healthy Moments Episode: March 11, 2024

Did you know that if your kidneys start to struggle, they will automatically work harder? Because of this increased effort, around 90% of people with kidney disease won’t know they have it until it’s advanced.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Kidneys remove waste from your blood, balance fluid, and make hormones. Kidney disease becomes noticeable when your kidneys can’t keep up. Swelling in your body, reduced trips to urinate, or dry, itchy skin may be your first sign of kidney disease. That’s why early detection is key.

You can lose up to 60% of your kidney function before you notice problems. Take steps to adopt a healthy lifestyle today and talk with your doctor about getting tested for kidney disease.

You may not regain lost function, but you may be able to prevent or slow the progression of kidney disease.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.