  1. Home
  2. Health Information
  3. For Health Professionals
  4. Diabetes Discoveries & Practice Blog
  5. Supporting Patients Who Have Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes Discoveries & Practice Blog

Supporting Patients Who Have Chronic Kidney Disease

0 Comments
A doctor and a patient

Resources for managing patients who have chronic kidney disease and encouraging them to build healthy habits.

March is National Kidney Month, and our hope is to help empower patients who have chronic kidney disease (CKD) to take charge of their kidney health. We encourage patients to work with their health team for ongoing support and care.

The following five previous blog posts provide information about ways you can support patients who have CKD.

  • Kidney Health in the Digital Age
    Dr. Clarissa J. Diamantidis shares the benefits of using health IT—including telehealth and mobile-based health resources and applications—to improve care for people with CKD.
  • Disaster Planning for Patients with Kidney Disease
    Dr. Jeffrey B. Kopp provides guidance on how to plan for natural disasters with patients who have chronic kidney disease, which often co-occurs with diabetes, and how this conversation can prepare them to maintain their health care routine during and after the disaster to avoid a life-threatening emergency.
  • Metformin and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)
    Dr. Blake Cameron discusses what health care professionals need to know about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidance on metformin. Some people who have both diabetes and CKD may be eligible to take metformin, and research suggests that the medication may have benefits for this population.

Check out our National Kidney Month page for information and resources you can use to spread awareness on the importance of patients taking charge of their kidney health, including a toolkit with a flyer and shareable social media posts.

What tips do you have for managing and supporting patients who have CKD? Tell us in the comments.

Comments

Blog Tools

Share

Search

About

Diabetes Discoveries and Practice Blog
Dialogue with thought leaders on emerging trends in diabetes care

Tags

Archive

March 2021 1
Feb. 2021 2
Jan. 2021 1
Dec. 2020 2
Nov. 2020 2
Oct. 2020 4
View more months
Sept. 2020 5
Aug. 2020 4
July 2020 3
June 2020 2
May 2020 2
April 2020 1
March 2020 2
Feb. 2020 3
Jan. 2020 2
Dec. 2019 3
Nov. 2019 2
Oct. 2019 2
Sept. 2019 3
Aug. 2019 3
July 2019 3
June 2019 2
May 2019 4
April 2019 2
March 2019 2
Feb. 2019 2
Jan. 2019 2
Dec. 2018 2
Nov. 2018 4
Oct. 2018 4
Sept. 2018 2
Aug. 2018 5
July 2018 3
June 2018 4
May 2018 5
April 2018 4
March 2018 3
Feb. 2018 4
Jan. 2018 3
Dec. 2017 3
Nov. 2017 4
Oct. 2017 2
Sept. 2017 4
View fewer months

Disclaimer

We welcome comments; all comments must follow our comment policy.

Blog posts written by individuals from outside the government may be owned by the writer and graphics may be owned by their creator. In such cases, it is necessary to contact the writer, artist, or publisher to obtain permission for reuse.