Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

Asah2 KO Mouse Also known as: Asah2tm1Rlp, neutral ceramidase KO mouse Asah2 KO mice lack expression of neutral ceramidase, which is highly expressed in the intestinal epithelia. Asah2 KO mice are viable and grossly normal, lack expression of neutral ceramidase and… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

Floxed S1pr1 Mouse Also known as: S1pr1tm2.1Rlp, floxed S1P1 mouse S1pr1 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr1 is essential for vascular maturation during embryonic development and is involved in in the regulation of innate… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

Floxed Sptlc1 Mouse Also known as: Sptlc1tm1.1Rlp The Sptlc1tm1.1Rlp allele has loxp sites flanking exons 4 and 5. When the Cre gene is expressed under the control of the Adipoq promotor, the Sptlc1 expression and sphingolipid levels is reduced in… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

Floxed Ugcg Mouse Also known as: Ugcgtm4Rlp, floxed glucosylceramide synthase mouse, floxed GlcT mouse Ugcgtm4Rlp allele has loxp sites in intron 6 and in the 3’ untranslated region. Cre expression would be predicted to delete exons 6,7,8 and 9. Cre… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

GalNAcT KO Mouse Also known as: B4galnt1tm1Rlp, GM2/GD2 synthase KO mouse B4galnt1 KO mice lack complex gangliosides and instead express high levels of simple gangliosides GM3 and GD3. The KO mice display decreased central myelination, axonal degeneration in both the… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

GbaL444P Knock-in Mouse Also known as: Gbatm1Rlp, Type 3 Gaucher disease mouse Gaucher disease, the most common lysosomal storage disease, is caused by mutations in the gene encoding the lysosomal enzyme, glucocerebrosidase encoded by the Gba gene. The L444P mutation in GBA… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

GD3 Synthase KO Mouse Also known as: St8sia1tm1Rlp, GD3S KO mouse GD3 synthase (GD3S), encoded by St8sia1, is a sialyltransferase expressed in the nervous system, that is responsible for the synthesis of b-series gangliosides. St8sia1 KO mice, even with an absence of… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

GM2 Activator Deficiency Disease Mouse Also known as: Gm2atm1Rlp , Gm2a KO mouse, AB Variant of GM2 gangliosidosis mouse Gm2a KO mice demonstrate neuronal storage of GM2 ganglioside in restricted regions of the brain (piriform, entorhinal cortex, amygdala, and hypothalmic nuclei… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

GM3 Synthase KO Mouse Also known as: St3gal5tm1Rlp, St3gal5 KO mouse The St3gal5 KO mice are viable and appear grossly normal but show a heightened sensitivity to insulin. A basis for the increased insulin sensitivity in the mutant mice is enhanced insulin receptor… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

S1P1 GFP Signaling Mouse Also known as: S1pr1tm3.1(tTA,-Arrb2)Rlp, S1P1 Tango mouse These S1pr1 knockin mice have a bicistronic transcription unit inserted at the C-terminus of exon 2 of the sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1pr1) gene. Specifically, the allele contains… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

S1P1 Luciferase Signaling Mouse S1P1 luciferase signaling mice enable the bioluminescent detection of sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) activation in real time. A synthetic S1P1 signaling pathway, designed to report the interaction between S1P1and β-arrestin2 via the… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

S1pr1 KO Mouse Also known as: S1pr1tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 KO mouse, S1P1 KO mouse, Edg1 KO mouse S1pr1 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr1 is essential for vascular maturation during embryonic… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

S1pr2 KO Mouse Also known as: S1pr2tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 2 KO mouse, S1P2 KO mouse, Edg5 KO mouse S1pr2 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr2 KO mice exhibit deafness, seizures and are prone… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

S1pr3 KO Mouse Also known as: S1pr3tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 3 KO mouse, S1P3 KO mouse, Edg3 KO mouse S1pr3 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr3 KO mice are grossly normal. Double KO S1pr2/S1pr3 mice… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

Sandhoff Disease Mouse Also known as: Hexbtm1Rlp, Hexb KO mouse Hexb KO mice develop motor defects beginning at about 3 months of age. The defects progressively worsen and homozygous mice die by 4.5 months of age. Mice display gangliosidosis; mice abnormally accumulate GM2… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

Sgpp2 KO Mouse Also known as: Sgpp2tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) phosphatase 2 KO mouse Intracellular metabolism of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is controlled, in part, by two homologous S1P phosphatases (SPPases), 1 and 2, which are encoded by the Sgpp1… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

Sphk1 KO Mouse Also known as: Sphk1tm1Rlp, sphingosine kinase 1 KO mouse Sphingosine kinase 1 and 2, expressed by the Sphk1 and Sphk2 genes, respectively, are enzymes that catalyzes the synthesis of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling molecule, from… Summary PI: Proia, Richard

Sphk2 KO Mouse Also known as: Sphk2tm1Rlp, sphingosine kinase 2 KO mouse Sphingosine kinase 1 and 2, expressed by the Sphk1 and Sphk2 genes, respectively, are enzymes that catalyzes the synthesis of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling molecule, from… Summary PI: Proia, Richard