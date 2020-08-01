Publications

Select Publications

A perilous path: the inborn errors of sphingolipid metabolism. Dunn TM, Tifft CJ, Proia RL. J Lipid Res (2019 Mar) 60:475-483. Abstract/Full Text Bioluminescence imaging of G protein-coupled receptor activation in living mice. Kono M, Conlon EG, Lux SY, Yanagida K, Hla T, Proia RL. Nat Commun (2017 Oct 27) 8:1163. Abstract/Full Text Emerging biology of sphingosine-1-phosphate: its role in pathogenesis and therapy. Proia RL, Hla T. J Clin Invest (2015 Apr) 125:1379-87. Abstract/Full Text HDL-bound sphingosine-1-phosphate restrains lymphopoiesis and neuroinflammation. Blaho VA, Galvani S, Engelbrecht E, Liu C, Swendeman SL, Kono M, Proia RL, Steinman L, Han MH, Hla T. Nature (2015 Jul 16) 523:342-6. Abstract/Full Text Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 reporter mice reveal receptor activation sites in vivo. Kono M, Tucker AE, Tran J, Bergner JB, Turner EM, Proia RL. J Clin Invest (2014 May) 124:2076-86. Abstract/Full Text

