Lab Members

Ashley Frakes, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator Acting Section Chief Ashley earned her Ph.D. in Biomedical Science at the Ohio State University with Dr. Brian Kaspar studying glial-mediated motor neuron death in ALS. She trained as a post-doctoral fellow at the University of California Berkeley with Dr. Andrew Dillin where she used C. elegans as a model system to understand the role of glial cells in aging and organismal stress resistance. In November 2021, she started her own research program at the NIH with the aim to understand how glial cells regulate aging and disease.

Kar Men Mah, Ph.D. Lab Manager and Research Scientist Karmen received her Ph.D. from The University of Iowa where she studied the role of cell adhesion molecules in the formation of proper dendritic branches. She then did her postdoc at the University of Miami working on a drug discovery project utilizing kinase inhibitors to promote axon growth and regeneration following spinal cord injury in rodents. She has since joined the Frakes’ lab to help manage the lab and continues to be a mouse wrangler extraordinaire.

Carrie Sheeler, Ph.D. Post-doctoral Fellow Carrie is interested in the role of glia as mediators of brain and body health in disease and aging. She received her doctorate in Neuroscience from the University of Minnesota where she studied the CAG trinucleotide repeat disorder Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 1 (SCA1). In addition to a number of collaborations within the lab, she discovered underlying transcriptional and phenotypic changes in hiPSC-derived motor neurons driven by the ATXN1 mutation and identified future targets of interest for work investigating mechanisms of premature lethality in SCA1. Outside of the lab, Carrie enjoys baking, board games, gardening, and playing in community music ensembles.

Areebah Rahman Graduate Student, NIH-Brown GPP Areebah received her B.S. in Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience from Temple University where she studied the lipid metabolism and homeostasis of glioblastoma multiforme within the laboratory of Dr. Dianne Langford. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Neuroscience under the mentorship of Dr. Ashley Frakes through the NIH Graduate Program Partnership with Brown University. She is excited to be a part of the lab and is broadly interested in how glial cells regulate neuronal protein aggregation and health. Outside of the lab, she enjoys baking, photography, and exploring the DMV area.

Daviana Menendez Escalera Post-baccalaureate Fellow Daviana received a B.S in Microbiology from the Ana G. Méndez University in Carolina, Puerto Rico, where she took part in various projects involving water quality and unmonitored pathogens in recreational and estuarine waters and participated in the Puerto Rico IDeA Network for Biomedical Research Excellence under the mentorship of Dr. Loyda B. Méndez where she studied the role of microglia and astrocytes in diesel exhaust particles induced neurotoxicity in juvenile mice. She is excited to study glial cell biology in the Frakes lab.