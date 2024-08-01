Research Materials & Patents
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.
Compositions & methods for inhibiting NF-κB & SOD-1 to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (U.S. Patent Number 9,725,719)The invention relates to the pharmaceutical compositions, kits, methods, and uses for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In particular, the invention relates to the pharmaceutical compositions, kits, methods to inhibit NF-κB in microglia…