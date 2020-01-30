We are always interested in hearing from motivated postdoc and Ph.D. candidates. Research in our section is divided into two main themes, using appropriate human cells and appropriate in vivo models of kidney and immune-mediated diseases: 1. understanding the integration of transcriptional signals that determine T cell fate decisions; and 2. understanding how local mediators produced within tissues, including those by T cells, determine whether inflammation results in tissue healing or scarring. Our approach leverages the gamut of next generation sequencing technologies, such as RNA-seq, single cell and single nuclear RNA-seq, ATAC-seq, ChIP-seq and CUT&RUN, with genome editing, RNAi screening and classical cell biology and biochemical techniques. Uncovering the regulatory circuitry underlying T cell fate decisions and processes that lead to tissue scarring will inform the design of novel therapeutics. This information will also have cross-disciplinary value to other fields.

We are based at the NIH main campus, in Bethesda, Maryland. The NIH is one of the most vibrant, collaborative and scientifically diverse research environments in the world. Bethesda, Maryland is part of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and the main campus of the NIH is easily accessible by public transportation.

We are a very collaborative group, working closely with colleagues both within the NIH, elsewhere in the United States and in laboratories across Europe. We are active in technology development, with ongoing links with industry. We have a very collegial and respectful laboratory environment that emphasizes training and development. Members work hard, perform innovative science and have fun, which we believe is the ideal mix. Thus, we are especially looking for applicants with a collaborative mindset that would integrate well in our immediate research environment.

Successful candidates for post-doctoral positions must have completed a Ph.D., ideally within the last three years. Experience of immunology, human or murine models, and/or next generation sequencing technologies, plus strong verbal and written communication skills are required. To apply, please send your CV and details of contact information for three references to behdad.afzali@nih.gov. Please also include a cover letter detailing your experience and which aspect of our research program you are interested in pursuing. For international candidates, please also indicate whether you have or are planning to pursue funding through a fellowship program from outside the NIH.

Ph.D. candidates from participating institutions interested in joining our group can do so through the NIH Graduate Partnership or the NIH Oxford-Cambridge programs. Students already enrolled in a Ph.D. program at another institution, may contact us to perform their dissertation research in our lab through an individual partnership. Please email behdad.afzali@nih.gov for all inquiries.

International scientists and U.S. citizens are eligible to apply for positions at NIH. NIH is an equal opportunity employer and committed to diversity. All individuals, including minorities, women, individuals with disabilities and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Current Vacancies

1 post-doc position will be available from August 2020.