Lab Members

Didier Portilla

Research Collaborator

Didier Portilla is Professor of Medicine in the Division of Medicine at the University of Virginia and a research collaborator of the Immunoregulation section. His research interests include acute and chronic kidney injury and transcriptional control exerted by mediators of kidney injury on renal scarring.

The overall goal of his research is to understand the cellular and molecular mechanisms that contribute to proximal tubule cell death during Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). His laboratory has elucidated the role that increased lipotoxicity plays in the pathogenesis of proximal tubule cell death and tubulo-interstitial fibrosis, using both in vivo and in vitro models of ischemia-reperfusion and unilateral ureteral obstruction. His studies support the notion that PPARalpha, a nuclear receptor transcription factor expressed in the proximal tubule and also in interstitial pericytes/fibroblasts, serves as an important metabolic sensor for lipid homeostasis. When stimulated by either a ligand or by using transgenic mice, his research finds that PPARalpha mediates cytoprotection by reducing inflammation and renal fibrosis. Didier’s work has been funded by an NIH RO1 and by VA Merit Award, and examines the role and mechanisms by which PPARa signaling increases mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation, prevents renal fibrosis and pericyte to myofibroblast transformation. He has served as Program Director of the NIDDK T32 Training program in the Pathophysiology of Renal Disease at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. During that time (2009-2014), he has mentored several postdoctoral fellows in his laboratory, some of them promoted to junior faculty positions. Since his arrival to University of Virginia in July 2014, he served as Co-Associate Director of theT32 Training Program at the Division of Nephrology and has mentored junior faculty members of his Division. He has developed C1r null mice to study the function of C1 complex proteases C1r and C1s and has also obtained C5aR1 GFP reporter mice where he has shown that pericytes and CD45 F4/80 cells express higher levels of this receptor in animal models of fibrosis. He has used these mice to cross them with FoxD1 Cre and LysM Cre to examine the role of tissue specific deletion of C5aR1 during kidney fibrosis.