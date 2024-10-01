Publications
Select Publications
- BAM15 treats mouse sepsis and kidney injury, linking mortality, mitochondrial DNA, tubule damage, and neutrophils.
- Tsuji N, Tsuji T, Yamashita T, Hayase N, Hu X, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- J Clin Invest (2023 Apr 3) 133. Abstract/Full Text
- The Application of Guanidinium to Improve Biomolecule Quality in Fixed, Paraffin-embedded Tissue.
- Chung JY, Kim K, Ylaya K, Walker-Bawa KE, Perry C, Star RA, Hewitt SM.
- J Histochem Cytochem (2023 Feb) 71:87-101. Abstract/Full Text
- Cell-free DNA maps COVID-19 tissue injury and risk of death and can cause tissue injury.
- Andargie TE, Tsuji N, Seifuddin F, Jang MK, Yuen PS, Kong H, Tunc I, Singh K, Charya A, Wilkins K, Nathan S, Cox A, Pirooznia M, Star RA, Agbor-Enoh S.
- JCI Insight (2021 Apr 8) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- Antagonism of scavenger receptor CD36 by 5A peptide prevents chronic kidney disease progression in mice independent of blood pressure regulation.
- Souza AC, Bocharov AV, Baranova IN, Vishnyakova TG, Huang YG, Wilkins KJ, Hu X, Street JM, Alvarez-Prats A, Mullick AE, Patterson AP, Remaley AT, Eggerman TL, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Kidney Int (2016 Apr) 89:809-22. Abstract/Full Text
- The role of adenosine 1a receptor signaling on GFR early after the induction of sepsis.
- Street JM, Koritzinsky EH, Bellomo TR, Hu X, Yuen PST, Star RA.
- Am J Physiol Renal Physiol (2018 May 1) 314:F788-F797. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- The effect of continuous intravenous norepinephrine infusion on systemic hemodynamics in a telemetrically-monitored mouse model of sepsis.
- Yamashita T, Street JM, Halasa BC, Naito Y, Tsuji T, Tsuji N, Hayase N, Yuen PST, Star RA.
- PLoS One (2022) 17:e0271667. Abstract/Full Text
- Experimental models of acute kidney injury for translational research.
- Hukriede NA, Soranno DE, Sander V, Perreau T, Starr MC, Yuen PST, Siskind LJ, Hutchens MP, Davidson AJ, Burmeister DM, Faubel S, de Caestecker MP.
- Nat Rev Nephrol (2022 May) 18:277-293. Abstract/Full Text
- Enlightening kidney pathophysiology.
- Hewitt SM, Star RA.
- Nat Mater (2019 Oct) 18:1034-1035. Abstract/Full Text
- Two approaches for estimating the lower limit of quantitation (LLOQ) of microRNA levels assayed as exploratory biomarkers by RT-qPCR.
- Wolfinger RD, Beedanagari S, Boitier E, Chen T, Couttet P, Ellinger-Ziegelbauer H, Guillemain G, Mariet C, Mouritzen P, O'Lone R, Pine PS, Sharapova T, Yan J, Yuen PS, Thompson KL.
- BMC Biotechnol (2018 Feb 2) 18:6. Abstract/Full Text
- Mitochondrial DNA-enriched microparticles promote acute-on-chronic alcoholic neutrophilia and hepatotoxicity.
- Cai Y, Xu MJ, Koritzinsky EH, Zhou Z, Wang W, Cao H, Yuen PS, Ross RA, Star RA, Liangpunsakul S, Gao B.
- JCI Insight (2017 Jul 20) 2. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantification of Exosomes.
- Koritzinsky EH, Street JM, Star RA, Yuen PS.
- J Cell Physiol (2017 Jul) 232:1587-1590. Abstract/Full Text
- CD11b activation suppresses TLR-dependent inflammation and autoimmunity in systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Faridi MH, Khan SQ, Zhao W, Lee HW, Altintas MM, Zhang K, Kumar V, Armstrong AR, Carmona-Rivera C, Dorschner JM, Schnaith AM, Li X, Ghodke-Puranik Y, Moore E, Purmalek M, Irizarry-Caro J, Zhang T, Day R, Stoub D, Hoffmann V, Khaliqdina SJ, Bhargava P, Santander AM, Torroella-Kouri M, Issac B, Cimbaluk DJ, Zloza A, Prabhakar R, Deep S, Jolly M, Koh KH, Reichner JS, Bradshaw EM, Chen J, Moita LF, Yuen PS, Li Tsai W, Singh B, Reiser J, Nath SK, Niewold TB, Vazquez-Padron RI, Kaplan MJ, Gupta V.
- J Clin Invest (2017 Apr 3) 127:1271-1283. Abstract/Full Text
- Urine Exosomes: An Emerging Trove of Biomarkers.
- Street JM, Koritzinsky EH, Glispie DM, Star RA, Yuen PS.
- Adv Clin Chem (2017) 78:103-122. Abstract/Full Text
- Urine Exosome Isolation and Characterization.
- Street JM, Koritzinsky EH, Glispie DM, Yuen PST.
- Methods Mol Biol (2017) 1641:413-423. Abstract/Full Text
- Absolute Measurement of Cardiac Injury-Induced microRNAs in Biofluids across Multiple Test Sites.
- Thompson KL, Boitier E, Chen T, Couttet P, Ellinger-Ziegelbauer H, Goetschy M, Guillemain G, Kanki M, Kelsall J, Mariet C, de La Moureyre-Spire C, Mouritzen P, Nassirpour R, O'Lone R, Pine PS, Rosenzweig BA, Sharapova T, Smith A, Uchiyama H, Yan J, Yuen PS, Wolfinger R.
- Toxicol Sci (2016 Nov) 154:115-125. Abstract/Full Text
- Lipopolysaccharide-Induced CD300b Receptor Binding to Toll-like Receptor 4 Alters Signaling to Drive Cytokine Responses that Enhance Septic Shock.
- Voss OH, Murakami Y, Pena MY, Lee HN, Tian L, Margulies DH, Street JM, Yuen PS, Qi CF, Krzewski K, Coligan JE.
- Immunity (2016 Jun 21) 44:1365-78. Abstract/Full Text
- Human SR-BI and SR-BII Potentiate Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Inflammation and Acute Liver and Kidney Injury in Mice.
- Baranova IN, Souza AC, Bocharov AV, Vishnyakova TG, Hu X, Vaisman BL, Amar MJ, Chen Z, Kost Y, Remaley AT, Patterson AP, Yuen PS, Star RA, Eggerman TL.
- J Immunol (2016 Apr 1) 196:3135-47. Abstract/Full Text
- The Authors Reply.
- Souza AC, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Kidney Int (2015 Oct) 88:915-6. Abstract/Full Text
- TLR4 mutant mice are protected from renal fibrosis and chronic kidney disease progression.
- Souza AC, Tsuji T, Baranova IN, Bocharov AV, Wilkins KJ, Street JM, Alvarez-Prats A, Hu X, Eggerman T, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Physiol Rep (2015 Sep) 3. Abstract/Full Text
- Microparticles: markers and mediators of sepsis-induced microvascular dysfunction, immunosuppression, and AKI.
- Souza AC, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Kidney Int (2015 Jun) 87:1100-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Pulsed focused ultrasound pretreatment improves mesenchymal stromal cell efficacy in preventing and rescuing established acute kidney injury in mice.
- Burks SR, Nguyen BA, Tebebi PA, Kim SJ, Bresler MN, Ziadloo A, Street JM, Yuen PS, Star RA, Frank JA.
- Stem Cells (2015 Apr) 33:1241-53. Abstract/Full Text
- Live nephron imaging by MRI.
- Qian C, Yu X, Pothayee N, Dodd S, Bouraoud N, Star R, Bennett K, Koretsky A.
- Am J Physiol Renal Physiol (2014 Nov 15) 307:F1162-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Comparison of serum creatinine and serum cystatin C as biomarkers to detect sepsis-induced acute kidney injury and to predict mortality in CD-1 mice.
- Leelahavanichkul A, Souza AC, Street JM, Hsu V, Tsuji T, Doi K, Li L, Hu X, Zhou H, Kumar P, Schnermann J, Star RA, Yuen PS.
- Am J Physiol Renal Physiol (2014 Oct 15) 307:F939-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Bioactive exosomes: possibilities for diagnosis and management of bladder cancer.
- Street JM, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- J Urol (2014 Aug) 192:297-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Automated quantification of renal fibrosis with Sirius Red and polarization contrast microscopy.
- Street JM, Souza AC, Alvarez-Prats A, Horino T, Hu X, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Physiol Rep (2014 Jul 1) 2. Abstract/Full Text
- Acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease as interconnected syndromes.
- Chawla LS, Eggers PW, Star RA, Kimmel PL.
- N Engl J Med (2014 Jul 3) 371:58-66. Abstract/Full Text
- Microparticles during sepsis: target, canary or cure?
- Zafrani L, Ince C, Yuen PS.
- Intensive Care Med (2013 Oct) 39:1854-6. Abstract/Full Text
- AKI: a path forward.
- Bonventre JV, Basile D, Liu KD, McKay D, Molitoris BA, Nath KA, Nickolas TL, Okusa MD, Palevsky PM, Schnellmann R, Rys-Sikora K, Kimmel PL, Star RA, Kidney Research National Dialogue (KRND).
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2013 Sep) 8:1606-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Urinary exosomal Wilms' tumor-1 as a potential biomarker for podocyte injury.
- Zhou H, Kajiyama H, Tsuji T, Hu X, Leelahavanichkul A, Vento S, Frank R, Kopp JB, Trachtman H, Star RA, Yuen PS.
- Am J Physiol Renal Physiol (2013 Aug 15) 305:F553-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Design of clinical trials in acute kidney injury: report from an NIDDK workshop on trial methodology.
- Palevsky PM, Molitoris BA, Okusa MD, Levin A, Waikar SS, Wald R, Chertow GM, Murray PT, Parikh CR, Shaw AD, Go AS, Faubel SG, Kellum JA, Chinchilli VM, Liu KD, Cheung AK, Weisbord SD, Chawla LS, Kaufman JS, Devarajan P, Toto RM, Hsu CY, Greene T, Mehta RL, Stokes JB, Thompson AM, Thompson BT, Westenfelder CS, Tumlin JA, Warnock DG, Shah SV, Xie Y, Duggan EG, Kimmel PL, Star RA.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2012 May) 7:844-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Design of clinical trials in acute kidney injury: a report from an NIDDK workshop--prevention trials.
- Okusa MD, Molitoris BA, Palevsky PM, Chinchilli VM, Liu KD, Cheung AK, Weisbord SD, Faubel S, Kellum JA, Wald R, Chertow GM, Levin A, Waikar SS, Murray PT, Parikh CR, Shaw AD, Go AS, Chawla LS, Kaufman JS, Devarajan P, Toto RM, Hsu CY, Greene TH, Mehta RL, Stokes JB, Thompson AM, Thompson BT, Westenfelder CS, Tumlin JA, Warnock DG, Shah SV, Xie Y, Duggan EG, Kimmel PL, Star RA.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2012 May) 7:851-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Calpastatin controls polymicrobial sepsis by limiting procoagulant microparticle release.
- Zafrani L, Gerotziafas G, Byrnes C, Hu X, Perez J, Lévi C, Placier S, Letavernier E, Leelahavanichkul A, Haymann JP, Elalamy I, Miller JL, Star RA, Yuen PS, Baud L.
- Am J Respir Crit Care Med (2012 Apr 1) 185:744-55. Abstract/Full Text
- Class B scavenger receptor types I and II and CD36 targeting improves sepsis survival and acute outcomes in mice.
- Leelahavanichkul A, Bocharov AV, Kurlander R, Baranova IN, Vishnyakova TG, Souza AC, Hu X, Doi K, Vaisman B, Amar M, Sviridov D, Chen Z, Remaley AT, Csako G, Patterson AP, Yuen PS, Star RA, Eggerman TL.
- J Immunol (2012 Mar 15) 188:2749-58. Abstract/Full Text
- Class B scavenger receptor types I and II and CD36 mediate bacterial recognition and proinflammatory signaling induced by Escherichia coli, lipopolysaccharide, and cytosolic chaperonin 60.
- Baranova IN, Vishnyakova TG, Bocharov AV, Leelahavanichkul A, Kurlander R, Chen Z, Souza AC, Yuen PS, Star RA, Csako G, Patterson AP, Eggerman TL.
- J Immunol (2012 Feb 1) 188:1371-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic kidney disease worsens sepsis and sepsis-induced acute kidney injury by releasing High Mobility Group Box Protein-1.
- Leelahavanichkul A, Huang Y, Hu X, Zhou H, Tsuji T, Chen R, Kopp JB, Schnermann J, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Kidney Int (2011 Dec) 80:1198-211. Abstract/Full Text
- The effects of frequent nocturnal home hemodialysis: the Frequent Hemodialysis Network Nocturnal Trial.
- Rocco MV, Lockridge RS Jr, Beck GJ, Eggers PW, Gassman JJ, Greene T, Larive B, Chan CT, Chertow GM, Copland M, Hoy CD, Lindsay RM, Levin NW, Ornt DB, Pierratos A, Pipkin MF, Rajagopalan S, Stokes JB, Unruh ML, Star RA, Kliger AS, Frequent Hemodialysis Network (FHN) Trial Group, Kliger A, Eggers P, Briggs J, Hostetter T, Narva A, Star R, Augustine B, Mohr P, Beck G, Fu Z, Gassman J, Greene T, Daugirdas J, Hunsicker L, Larive B, Li M, Mackrell J, Wiggins K, Sherer S, Weiss B, Rajagopalan S, Sanz J, Dellagrottaglie S, Kariisa M, Tran T, West J, Unruh M, Keene R, Schlarb J, Chan C, McGrath-Chong M, Frome R, Higgins H, Ke S, Mandaci O, Owens C, Snell C, Eknoyan G, Appel L, Cheung A, Derse A, Kramer C, Geller N, Grimm R, Henderson L, Prichard S, Roecker E, Rocco M, Miller B, Riley J, Schuessler R, Lockridge R, Pipkin M, Peterson C, Hoy C, Fensterer A, Steigerwald D, Stokes J, Somers D, Hilkin A, Lilli K, Wallace W, Franzwa B, Waterman E, Chan C, McGrath-Chong M, Copland M, Levin A, Sioson L, Cabezon E, Kwan S, Roger D, Lindsay R, Suri R, Champagne J, Bullas R, Garg A, Mazzorato A, Spanner E, Rocco M, Burkart J, Moossavi S, Mauck V, Kaufman T, Pierratos A, Chan W, Regozo K, Kwok S.
- Kidney Int (2011 Nov) 80:1080-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Angiotensin II overcomes strain-dependent resistance of rapid CKD progression in a new remnant kidney mouse model.
- Leelahavanichkul A, Yan Q, Hu X, Eisner C, Huang Y, Chen R, Mizel D, Zhou H, Wright EC, Kopp JB, Schnermann J, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Kidney Int (2010 Dec) 78:1136-53. Abstract/Full Text
- Tamm-Horsfall protein and urinary exosome isolation.
- Fernández-Llama P, Khositseth S, Gonzales PA, Star RA, Pisitkun T, Knepper MA.
- Kidney Int (2010 Apr) 77:736-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Major contribution of tubular secretion to creatinine clearance in mice.
- Eisner C, Faulhaber-Walter R, Wang Y, Leelahavanichkul A, Yuen PS, Mizel D, Star RA, Briggs JP, Levine M, Schnermann J.
- Kidney Int (2010 Mar) 77:519-26. Abstract/Full Text
- Exosomes from human saliva as a source of microRNA biomarkers.
- Michael A, Bajracharya SD, Yuen PS, Zhou H, Star RA, Illei GG, Alevizos I.
- Oral Dis (2010 Jan) 16:34-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Isolation and purification of exosomes in urine.
- Gonzales PA, Zhou H, Pisitkun T, Wang NS, Star RA, Knepper MA, Yuen PS.
- Methods Mol Biol (2010) 641:89-99. Abstract/Full Text
- Animal models of sepsis and sepsis-induced kidney injury.
- Doi K, Leelahavanichkul A, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- J Clin Invest (2009 Oct) 119:2868-78. Abstract/Full Text
- Reduced production of creatinine limits its use as marker of kidney injury in sepsis.
- Doi K, Yuen PS, Eisner C, Hu X, Leelahavanichkul A, Schnermann J, Star RA.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2009 Jun) 20:1217-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Large-scale proteomics and phosphoproteomics of urinary exosomes.
- Gonzales PA, Pisitkun T, Hoffert JD, Tchapyjnikov D, Star RA, Kleta R, Wang NS, Knepper MA.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2009 Feb) 20:363-79. Abstract/Full Text
- Bone marrow stromal cells attenuate sepsis via prostaglandin E(2)-dependent reprogramming of host macrophages to increase their interleukin-10 production.
- Németh K, Leelahavanichkul A, Yuen PS, Mayer B, Parmelee A, Doi K, Robey PG, Leelahavanichkul K, Koller BH, Brown JM, Hu X, Jelinek I, Star RA, Mezey E.
- Nat Med (2009 Jan) 15:42-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Methyl-2-acetamidoacrylate, an ethyl pyruvate analog, decreases sepsis-induced acute kidney injury in mice.
- Leelahavanichkul A, Yasuda H, Doi K, Hu X, Zhou H, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Am J Physiol Renal Physiol (2008 Dec) 295:F1825-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Pre-existing renal disease promotes sepsis-induced acute kidney injury and worsens outcome.
- Doi K, Leelahavanichkul A, Hu X, Sidransky KL, Zhou H, Qin Y, Eisner C, Schnermann J, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Kidney Int (2008 Oct) 74:1017-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Urinary exosomal transcription factors, a new class of biomarkers for renal disease.
- Zhou H, Cheruvanky A, Hu X, Matsumoto T, Hiramatsu N, Cho ME, Berger A, Leelahavanichkul A, Doi K, Chawla LS, Illei GG, Kopp JB, Balow JE, Austin HA 3rd, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- Kidney Int (2008 Sep) 74:613-21. Abstract/Full Text
- MRI of the basement membrane using charged nanoparticles as contrast agents.
- Bennett KM, Zhou H, Sumner JP, Dodd SJ, Bouraoud N, Doi K, Star RA, Koretsky AP.
- Magn Reson Med (2008 Sep) 60:564-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Is there enough evidence to support use of N-acetylcysteine in contrast-induced nephropathy?
- Gonzales DA, Star RA, Kern SJ, Natanson C, Danner RL.
- Ann Intern Med (2008 Aug 5) 149:213-4; author reply 215-6. Abstract/Full Text
