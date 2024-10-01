Sample Collection & Storage for Exosome Analysis

The Kidney Diseases Branch, Renal Diagnostics and Therapeutics Unit has developed a urinary sample collection, storage, and processing protocol for the isolation of urinary exosomes. Additional information about this protocol is available in the following publication:

Isolation and Purification of Exosomes in Urine. Gonzales, P, Zhou, H, Pisitkun, T, Star, RA, Knepper, MA, and Yuen, PS. Methods Mol Biol. 2010 Mar 13; 641: 89-99. Abstract/Full Text

If you have questions about this protocol, please contact Dr. Peter Yuen.