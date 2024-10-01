Research Materials & Patents
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.
A Specialized Tissue Collection Device for the Preservation & Transportation of Needle Biopsies (U.S. Patent Number 16/606,555)The ability to hold and transport tissue, especially needle biopsies in a pre-defined and controlled environment is critical for the preservation of biopsy samples in downstream analytic applications. Currently, tissue specimens are placed in open…
E-128-2017
Novel Fixative for Improved Biomolecule Quality from Paraffin-Embedded Tissue (U.S. Patent Number 15/774,480)Tissues samples collected during medical procedures, such as biopsies, are used to diagnose a wide variety of diseases. Before diagnosis, patient samples are typically processed by fixation and paraffin embedding. This fixation/embedding process is…
E-139-2015
Therapeutic Polypeptides & Their Use (U.S. Patent Application Number 61/890,585)NIDDK investigators have developed a synthetic polypeptide with beneficial effects and prospective treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD). End stage renal disease (ESRD) is a major health and economic burden and requires transplantation or…