Research Materials & Patents

A Specialized Tissue Collection Device for the Preservation & Transportation of Needle Biopsies (U.S. Patent Number 16/606,555) The ability to hold and transport tissue, especially needle biopsies in a pre-defined and controlled environment is critical for the preservation of biopsy samples in downstream analytic applications. Currently, tissue specimens are placed in open… Summary PI: Star, Robert OTT Reference No: E-128-2017

Novel Fixative for Improved Biomolecule Quality from Paraffin-Embedded Tissue (U.S. Patent Number 15/774,480) Tissues samples collected during medical procedures, such as biopsies, are used to diagnose a wide variety of diseases. Before diagnosis, patient samples are typically processed by fixation and paraffin embedding. This fixation/embedding process is… Summary PI: Star, Robert OTT Reference No: E-139-2015