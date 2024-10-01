Exosome Preparation

Our experience: 100-200 ml of urine per patient is enough to get an adequate amount of exosomes for western blot of AQP2, NKCC2, NCC, TSG101, and ALIX.

17,000 x g spin step to remove whole cells, large membrane fragments, and other debris In our hands: Spin the urine samples by Sorvall RC2-B refrigerated centrifuge: 30 ml in each SS-34 tube, 12000 rpm (17000 x g), 10 min, 4°C. Optional step: If the supernatant is still cloudy, collect the supernatant then repeat spin at above setting.

200,000 x g spin step to pellet the exosomes In our hands: Transfer 8 ml of 17000 x g supernatant to each high speed tube (thick wall, polycarbonate tube #355630, Beckman), match weight. Ultracentrifuge the supernatant with Beckman L8-70M ultracentrifuge using 70.1 Ti rotor, at 47,500 rpm (200,000 x g), 1 hour, 4°C, and vacuum. Optional step: To increase the yield of exosomes, discard supernatant, transfer another 8 ml of 17000 x g supernatant to the same high speed tube, vortex then repeat ultracentrifugation at above setting. Repeat this optional step 1-2 more times.