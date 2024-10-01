U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Kidney Diseases Branch
  6. Renal Diagnostics & Therapeutics Unit

Renal Diagnostics & Therapeutics Unit

of the Kidney Diseases Branch

Photo of Robert Star Robert A. Star, M.D.

Section Chief

robert.star@nih.gov
Conducts clinical and laboratory studies on the pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of acute kidney injury.
About Our Research

Select Publications

BAM15 treats mouse sepsis and kidney injury, linking mortality, mitochondrial DNA, tubule damage, and neutrophils.
Tsuji N, Tsuji T, Yamashita T, Hayase N, Hu X, Yuen PS, Star RA.
J Clin Invest (2023 Apr 3) 133. Abstract/Full Text
The Application of Guanidinium to Improve Biomolecule Quality in Fixed, Paraffin-embedded Tissue.
Chung JY, Kim K, Ylaya K, Walker-Bawa KE, Perry C, Star RA, Hewitt SM.
J Histochem Cytochem (2023 Feb) 71:87-101. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications
Lab Members Clinical Trials Research Materials Exosome Prep Exosome Analysis
Last Reviewed October 2024