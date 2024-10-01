Renal Diagnostics & Therapeutics Unit
of the Kidney Diseases Branch
Robert A. Star, M.D.
Section Chiefrobert.star@nih.gov
Conducts clinical and laboratory studies on the pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of acute kidney injury.
Select Publications
- BAM15 treats mouse sepsis and kidney injury, linking mortality, mitochondrial DNA, tubule damage, and neutrophils.
- Tsuji N, Tsuji T, Yamashita T, Hayase N, Hu X, Yuen PS, Star RA.
- J Clin Invest (2023 Apr 3) 133. Abstract/Full Text
- The Application of Guanidinium to Improve Biomolecule Quality in Fixed, Paraffin-embedded Tissue.
- Chung JY, Kim K, Ylaya K, Walker-Bawa KE, Perry C, Star RA, Hewitt SM.
- J Histochem Cytochem (2023 Feb) 71:87-101. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024