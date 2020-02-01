Publications

Design and in Vivo Characterization of A 1 Adenosine Receptor Agonists in the Native Ribose and Conformationally Constrained (N)-Methanocarba Series. Tosh DK, Rao H, Bitant A, Salmaso V, Mannes P, Lieberman DI, Vaughan KL, Mattison JA, Rothwell AC, Auchampach JA, Ciancetta A, Liu N, Cui Z, Gao ZG, Reitman ML, Gavrilova O, Jacobson KA. J Med Chem (2019 Feb 14) 62:1502-1522. Abstract/Full Text Structure-Activity Relationship of Purine and Pyrimidine Nucleotides as Ecto-5'-Nucleotidase (CD73) Inhibitors. Junker A, Renn C, Dobelmann C, Namasivayam V, Jain S, Losenkova K, Irjala H, Duca S, Balasubramanian R, Chakraborty S, Börgel F, Zimmermann H, Yegutkin GG, Müller CE, Jacobson KA. J Med Chem (2019 Apr 11) 62:3677-3695. Abstract/Full Text Structure-Based Design of 3-(4-Aryl-1H-1,2,3-triazol-1-yl)-Biphenyl Derivatives as P2Y14 Receptor Antagonists. Junker A, Balasubramanian R, Ciancetta A, Uliassi E, Kiselev E, Martiriggiano C, Trujillo K, Mtchedlidze G, Birdwell L, Brown KA, Harden TK, Jacobson KA. J Med Chem (2016 Jul 14) 59:6149-68. Abstract/Full Text In vivo phenotypic screening for treating chronic neuropathic pain: modification of C2-arylethynyl group of conformationally constrained A3 adenosine receptor agonists. Tosh DK, Finley A, Paoletta S, Moss SM, Gao ZG, Gizewski ET, Auchampach JA, Salvemini D, Jacobson KA. J Med Chem (2014 Dec 11) 57:9901-14. Abstract/Full Text Endogenous adenosine A3 receptor activation selectively alleviates persistent pain states. Little JW, Ford A, Symons-Liguori AM, Chen Z, Janes K, Doyle T, Xie J, Luongo L, Tosh DK, Maione S, Bannister K, Dickenson AH, Vanderah TW, Porreca F, Jacobson KA, Salvemini D. Brain (2015 Jan) 138:28-35. Abstract/Full Text

