Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

A3 Adenosine receptor allosteric modulators (U.S. Patent Number 20090054476 A1) The present invention relates to allosteric modulation of A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) and provides for the use of an A3 adenosine receptor modulator (A3RM), for the preparation of pharmaceutical compositions for modulating the A3AR in a subject, as… Summary PI: Gao, Zhanguo

A3 Adenosine Receptor Antagonists and Partial Agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number 13/056,997) Disclosed are A3 adenosine receptor antagonists and/or partial agonists of formula (I): wherein R1 to R5 are as described herein, as well as pharmaceutical compositions thereof and methods of use thereof. The antagonists or partial agonists find use… Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth

A3 Adenosine Receptor Antagonists (U.S. Patent Number 6,376,521) This invention relates to a method of decreasing intraocular pressure by administrating an A3 subtype adenosine receptor antagonist, a calmodulin antagonist or an antiestrogen such as tamoxifen Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth

Adenosine receptor agonists, partial agonists, and antagonists (U.S. Patent Number 13/479,973) NIDDK announces the availability of a highly selective A1 adenosine receptor (AR) agonist. This receptor is neuroprotective in ischemic and epileptic models. The A1AR-selective full agonist MRS5474 displayed anticonvulsant activity in vivo in a model… Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth

Dendrimer Conjugates of Agonists and Antagonists of the GPCR Superfamily (U.S. Patent Number 8,153,781) Disclosed are conjugates comprising a dendrimer and a ligand, which is a functionalized congener of an agonist or antagonist of a receptor of the G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) superfamily, for example, wherein the functionalized congener is an A1… Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth

Dihydropyridine-, pyridine-, Benzopyran-4-one- and Triazoloquinazoline Derivative, Their Preparation, and Their Use as Adenosine Receptor Antagonists (U.S. Patent Number 6,066,642) The present invention provides a method of identifying CFTR-binding compounds for treating cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance, such as cystic fibrosis cells. This identification method involves the use of polypeptide I.alpha., which… Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth

Methanocarba cycloalkyl Nucleoside Analogues (U.S. Patent Number 7,790,735) The present invention provides novel nucleoside and nucleotide derivatives that are useful agonist or antagonists of P1 and P2 receptors. For example, the present invention provides a compound of formula A-M, wherein A is modified adenine or uracil… Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth

Method of Treating Cystic Fibrosis Using 8-Cyclopentyl-1,3-Dipropylxanthine or Xanthine Amino Congeners (U.S. Patent Number 6,083,954) A method of treating cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance, such as that characteristic of cystic fibrosis cells, by contacting cells having a reduced apical Cl.sup.- conductance with a therapeutically effective quantity of a compound… Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth

Methods for reducing Intraocular Pressure using A3 Adenosine Receptor Antagonists (U.S. Patent Number 6,528,516) This invention relates to a method of decreasing intraocular pressure by administrating an A3 subtype adenosine receptor antagonist, a calmodulin antagonist or an antiestrogen such as tamoxifen Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth

(N)-Methanocarba Adenosine Derivatives and Their Dendrimer Conjugates as A3 Receptor Agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number 61/313,961) Disclosed are (N)-methanocarba adenine nucleosides, e.g., of the formula (I): as A3 adenosine receptor agonists, pharmaceutical compositions comprising such nucleosides, and a method of use of these nucleosides, wherein A, a, R2, and R3 are as… Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth

Potent Nucleotide Inhibitors of Ecto-5'-Nucleotidase (CD73) Novel, small molecule nucleotide derivatives have been developed containing either a purine or pyrimidine nucleobase that competitively block the enzyme CD73, or ecto-5'-nucleotidase. CD73 converts extracellular AMP to adenosine, the native… Summary PI: Jacobson, Kenneth OTT Reference No: E-132-2018