Gene Structure & Disease Section
of the Laboratory of Cell & Molecular Biology
Karen Usdin, Ph.D.
Section Chiefkarenu@nih.gov
The Usdin lab studies the Repeat Expansion Diseases, a group of neurological/neurodevelopmental disorders caused by instability of a disease-specific microsatellite.
Select Publications
- The fragile X locus is prone to spontaneous DNA damage that is preferentially repaired by nonhomologous end-joining to preserve genome integrity.
- Kumari D, Lokanga RA, McCann C, Ried T, Usdin K.
- iScience (2024 Feb 16) 27:108814. Abstract/Full Text
- Both cis and trans-acting genetic factors drive somatic instability in female carriers of the FMR1 premutation.
- Hwang YH, Hayward BE, Zafarullah M, Kumar J, Durbin Johnson B, Holmans P, Usdin K, Tassone F.
- Sci Rep (2022 Jun 21) 12:10419. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed March 2024