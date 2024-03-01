Gene Structure & Disease Section

U.S. flag

of the Laboratory of Cell & Molecular Biology

Photo of Karen Usdin. Karen Usdin, Ph.D.

Section Chief

karenu@nih.gov
The Usdin lab studies the Repeat Expansion Diseases, a group of neurological/neurodevelopmental disorders caused by instability of a disease-specific microsatellite.
About Our Research

Select Publications

The fragile X locus is prone to spontaneous DNA damage that is preferentially repaired by nonhomologous end-joining to preserve genome integrity.
Kumari D, Lokanga RA, McCann C, Ried T, Usdin K.
iScience (2024 Feb 16) 27:108814. Abstract/Full Text
Both cis and trans-acting genetic factors drive somatic instability in female carriers of the FMR1 premutation.
Hwang YH, Hayward BE, Zafarullah M, Kumar J, Durbin Johnson B, Holmans P, Usdin K, Tassone F.
Sci Rep (2022 Jun 21) 12:10419. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Lab Members

Members of the Usdin Lab 2022: Bruce Hayward, Karen Usdin, Xiaonan Zhao, Daman Kumari, Diego Jimenez and Carson Miller.
Usdin Lab 2022
View Our Lab Members
Lab News
Last Reviewed March 2024