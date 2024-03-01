Lab Members

Daman Kumari, Ph.D. Senior Associate Scientist Daman received her Ph.D. from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India. She studies the mechanism of repeat expansion mediated silencing that is seen in many Repeat Expansion Diseases with a focus on the FMR1 gene silencing that is responsible for fragile X syndrome.

Xiaonan Zhao, Ph.D. Research Scientist Dr. Zhao received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2010 and joined the Usdin lab the same year. She has been using mouse models to investigate the role of DNA repair proteins in repeat instability in the Fragile X-related disorders. Currently, she is working on preclinical gene therapy studies targeting somatic instability in the mouse models of Fragile X-related disorder and Huntington’s diseases.