Lab Members

Acting Section Chief

Astrid received an MD degree from the University of Vienna (Austria) and a PhD from the University of Basel (Switzerland). As a graduate student in Dr. Witek Filipowicz’ group, Astrid studied microRNA(miRNA)-mediated gene silencing, and identified TRBP as a protein partner of human Dicer. As a postdoctoral fellow with Dr. Greg Hannon at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), Astrid characterized Zucchini/PLD6 as a novel nuclease in the biogenesis of PIWI-interacting RNAs (piRNAs). Astrid joined the NIDDK/NIH-IRP as a Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator in 2015. She continues exploring the universe of small RNA-based genome surveillance with a multidisciplinary team of enthusiastic young scientist.