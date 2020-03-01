  1. Home
RNA Biology Section

Lab Members

Our Staff

Photo of Astrid Haase.
Astrid D. Haase, M.D., Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chief
Email LinkedIn ResearchGate

Astrid received an MD degree from the University of Vienna (Austria) and a PhD from the University of Basel (Switzerland). As a graduate student in Dr. Witek Filipowicz’ group, Astrid studied microRNA(miRNA)-mediated gene silencing, and identified TRBP as a protein partner of human Dicer. As a postdoctoral fellow with Dr. Greg Hannon at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), Astrid characterized Zucchini/PLD6 as a novel nuclease in the biogenesis of PIWI-interacting RNAs (piRNAs). Astrid joined the NIDDK/NIH-IRP as a Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator in 2015. She continues exploring the universe of small RNA-based genome surveillance with a multidisciplinary team of enthusiastic young scientist.

Group Photos

Lab Picture 2019

from left to right: Pavol Genzor, Amir Manzour (NIAMS collaborator), Astrid Haase, Allie Elchert, Celine Marlin Andrews, Thenia Konstantinidou.
Lab Picture 2017

from left to right: Prisma Lopez, Allie Elchert, Neha Bokil, Astrid Haase, Pavol Genzor, Seth Cordts, Chad Stein